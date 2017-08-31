What Movies & TV Shows Are Coming to Netflix in September 2017?

Netflix’s September releases feature another wave of original programming, including new seasons of Narcos, BoJack Horseman and Fuller House. Plenty of Disney movies and other classics are also coming back to the streaming service. Read on for the complete list of comings and goings at Netflix in September.
Original Netflix Show Highlights: Narcos, BoJack Horesman & Fuller House
The new month kicks off with the third season of Narcos, which is available on September 1. The series is continuing, despite the death of Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) in season two. For the new season, the DEA will try to stop the Cali Cartel.
The acclaimed animated series BoJack Horseman returns for another season on September 8, while the Full House nostalgia trip continues with season three of Fuller House on September 22. Kids (and their parents who loved the original series) will also enjoy The Magic School Bus Rides Again, which begins on September 29. There’s also a new Jerry Seinfeld special, Jerry Before Seinfeld, which debuts on September 19.
Disney Movies Are Coming Back
Although Disney will soon pull its movies from Netflix to launch its own streaming services in 2019, the two companies are continuing their relationship as though nothing happened until then.
September features a slew of Disney classics returning to the streaming service throughout the month. Hercules and Mulan will both be available on September 1, while Pocahontas makes a comeback on September 14. The live-action version of Beauty and the Beast will be available on September 19.
Unfortunately, two underrated Disney movies – Lilo & Stitch and The Emperor’s New Groove – are leaving on September 5.
Other film classics returning to Netflix include Beat Poets Society, Jaws (and its sequels) and Pulp Fiction. Ben Affleck’s excellent directing debut Gone Baby Gone will also be available on September 1.
What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2017
Avail 9/1/17
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
Avail. 9/2/17
Vincent N Roxxy
Avail. 9/4/17
Graduation
Avail. 9/5/17
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Avail. 9/6/17
A Good American
Hard Tide
Avail. 9/7/17
The Blacklist: Season 4
Avail. 9/8/17
#realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Avail. 9/9/17
Portlandia: Season 7
Avail. 9/11/17
The Forgotten
Avail. 9/12/17
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/13/17
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
Avail. 9/14/17
Disney’s Pocahontas
Avail. 9/15/17
American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rumble
Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/18/17
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
Avail. 9/19/17
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Sweat and Tears
Avail. 9/20/17
Carol
Avail. 9/21/17
Gotham: Season 3
Avail. 9/22/17
Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Samaritan
Avail. 9/23/17
Alien Arrival
Avail. 9/25/17
Dark Matter: Season 3
Avail. 9/26/17
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/27/17
Absolutely Anything
Avail. 9/29/17
Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/30/17
Murder Maps: Season 3
What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2017
Leaving 9/1/17
Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Season 1 – 5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred : Season 1 – 2
Something’s Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Leaving 9/3/17
Drumline: A New Beat
Leaving 9/4/17
The A-List
Leaving 9/5/17
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor’s New Groove
Leaving 9/9/17
Teen Beach 2
Leaving 9/10/17
Army Wives: Season 1 – 7
Leaving 9/11/17
Terra Nova: Season 1
Leaving 9/15/17
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
Leaving 9/16/17
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day
Leaving 9/19/17
Persons Unknown: Season 1
Leaving 9/20/17
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1
Leaving 9/22/17
Philomena
Leaving 9/24/17
Déjà Vu
Leaving 9/26/17
A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10
Leaving 9/30/17
Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5
