What Movies & TV Shows Are Coming to Netflix in September 2017?

Netflix’s September releases feature another wave of original programming, including new seasons of Narcos, BoJack Horseman and Fuller House. Plenty of Disney movies and other classics are also coming back to the streaming service. Read on for the complete list of comings and goings at Netflix in September.

Original Netflix Show Highlights: Narcos, BoJack Horesman & Fuller House

The new month kicks off with the third season of Narcos, which is available on September 1. The series is continuing, despite the death of Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) in season two. For the new season, the DEA will try to stop the Cali Cartel.

The acclaimed animated series BoJack Horseman returns for another season on September 8, while the Full House nostalgia trip continues with season three of Fuller House on September 22. Kids (and their parents who loved the original series) will also enjoy The Magic School Bus Rides Again, which begins on September 29. There’s also a new Jerry Seinfeld special, Jerry Before Seinfeld, which debuts on September 19.

Disney Movies Are Coming Back

Although Disney will soon pull its movies from Netflix to launch its own streaming services in 2019, the two companies are continuing their relationship as though nothing happened until then.

September features a slew of Disney classics returning to the streaming service throughout the month. Hercules and Mulan will both be available on September 1, while Pocahontas makes a comeback on September 14. The live-action version of Beauty and the Beast will be available on September 19.

Unfortunately, two underrated Disney movies – Lilo & Stitch and The Emperor’s New Groove – are leaving on September 5.

Other film classics returning to Netflix include Beat Poets Society, Jaws (and its sequels) and Pulp Fiction. Ben Affleck’s excellent directing debut Gone Baby Gone will also be available on September 1.

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2017

Avail 9/1/17

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

Avail. 9/2/17

Vincent N Roxxy

Avail. 9/4/17

Graduation

Avail. 9/5/17

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Avail. 9/6/17

A Good American

Hard Tide

Avail. 9/7/17

The Blacklist: Season 4

Avail. 9/8/17

#realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Walking Dead: Season 7

Avail. 9/9/17

Portlandia: Season 7

Avail. 9/11/17

The Forgotten

Avail. 9/12/17

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/13/17

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

Avail. 9/14/17

Disney’s Pocahontas

Avail. 9/15/17

American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rumble

Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/18/17

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

Avail. 9/19/17

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Sweat and Tears

Avail. 9/20/17

Carol

Avail. 9/21/17

Gotham: Season 3

Avail. 9/22/17

Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Samaritan

Avail. 9/23/17

Alien Arrival

Avail. 9/25/17

Dark Matter: Season 3

Avail. 9/26/17

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/27/17

Absolutely Anything

Avail. 9/29/17

Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/30/17

Murder Maps: Season 3

What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2017

Leaving 9/1/17

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1 – 5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred : Season 1 – 2

Something’s Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Leaving 9/3/17

Drumline: A New Beat

Leaving 9/4/17

The A-List

Leaving 9/5/17

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor’s New Groove

Leaving 9/9/17

Teen Beach 2

Leaving 9/10/17

Army Wives: Season 1 – 7

Leaving 9/11/17

Terra Nova: Season 1

Leaving 9/15/17

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Leaving 9/16/17

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

Leaving 9/19/17

Persons Unknown: Season 1

Leaving 9/20/17

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1

Leaving 9/22/17

Philomena

Leaving 9/24/17

Déjà Vu

Leaving 9/26/17

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10