Abby’s Ex-Boyfriend Chris on ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days 2017, 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days Cast, 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days Couples, Darcey Silva, Jesse Meester, Sean and Abby 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days, Paul and Karine 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days, Darcey and Jesse 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days TLC

Abby and Sean are one of the May-December romances on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. But, one thing that concerns Sean is Abby’s relationship with her “ex-boyfriend” Chris, whose real name is Charles Christopher Smith. Like Sean, Chris is much older than Abby, but it looks like Chris my be a little closer to Abby than one would hope.

When Sean first visits Abby, she tells the cameras that she is excited for her life with Chris, when she is supposed to be talking about Sean. As soon as a member of the production crew corrects her, Abby becomes upset and starts to cry, putting her hands over her face.

In other scenes, Chris is shown hanging out with Abby and whispering her. He even asks her when they can talk without the mics and cameras. Abby appears to smile at this, but looks like she feels awkward in having to respond.

Next sunday, you're gonna meet Charles Christopher Smith aka Chris😂😂😂 Should be interesting 🙂

A post shared by ArmiGaile SaintGermain (@abby_da_cuttie) on

Starcasm reports that 20-year-old Haitian Abby has already been married and she tied the knot in the summer of 2014. This was according to Facebook. Abby reportedly became engaged in 2013 and the man she appears tohave married is named Moha Med. But, it looks like young Abby was just having some fun with her social media account and may not have been married or engaged at all.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 i just can't it's hilarious @texashaiti

A post shared by ArmiGaile SaintGermain (@abby_da_cuttie) on

Whatever the case, Abby is currently reported to be engaged to Sean and the two are still together.

Read More From Heavy

Anfisa Arkhipchenko, ’90 Day Fiance’: Top 10 Best Facebook Photos
1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Anonymous

Larry you spent your 401k on a girl that just admitted she wants to live in America. She doesn’t care with who. Your getting played and you two sons to take care of. Don’t be s stupid!!!

Discuss on Facebook