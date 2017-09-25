Abby’s Ex-Boyfriend Chris on ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’

TLC

Abby and Sean are one of the May-December romances on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. But, one thing that concerns Sean is Abby’s relationship with her “ex-boyfriend” Chris, whose real name is Charles Christopher Smith. Like Sean, Chris is much older than Abby, but it looks like Chris my be a little closer to Abby than one would hope.

When Sean first visits Abby, she tells the cameras that she is excited for her life with Chris, when she is supposed to be talking about Sean. As soon as a member of the production crew corrects her, Abby becomes upset and starts to cry, putting her hands over her face.

In other scenes, Chris is shown hanging out with Abby and whispering her. He even asks her when they can talk without the mics and cameras. Abby appears to smile at this, but looks like she feels awkward in having to respond.

Next sunday, you're gonna meet Charles Christopher Smith aka Chris😂😂😂 Should be interesting 🙂 A post shared by ArmiGaile SaintGermain (@abby_da_cuttie) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Starcasm reports that 20-year-old Haitian Abby has already been married and she tied the knot in the summer of 2014. This was according to Facebook. Abby reportedly became engaged in 2013 and the man she appears tohave married is named Moha Med. But, it looks like young Abby was just having some fun with her social media account and may not have been married or engaged at all.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 i just can't it's hilarious @texashaiti A post shared by ArmiGaile SaintGermain (@abby_da_cuttie) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Whatever the case, Abby is currently reported to be engaged to Sean and the two are still together.