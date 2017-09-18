Carrie Ann Inaba Wedding Called Off with Fiance Robb Derringer

Instagram

Carrie Ann Inaba became engaged to fiance Robb Derringer in December 2016 and they were planning an intimate beach wedding in Hawaii. Unfortunately, Us Weekly reports that the couple called it quits about a month ago. Their nuptials were reportedly set for July 2018, but when Inaba posted the words, “Life is a balance of holding on and letting go,” on her Instagram account, it became clear this date would not stick.

A few weeks before the break up, Inaba talked to Us Weekly about Derringer, saying:

Robb is such a supportive partner. I’m very grateful and I’m very lucky. When you finally meet the one you’re going to spend the rest of your life with it changes your perspective a lot, and suddenly it’s no longer about what’s right or wrong, it’s about being compassionate, and patient, and supportive. What I love is that love stretches you and grows you and that can be uncomfortable, but that’s the best part of it. Whatever makes you feel uncomfortable is usually totally worth going through, and once you get to the other side, it’s going to be beautiful. And that’s one thing that is proven over and over again with Robb is we grow each other, stretch each other, don’t be afraid to be uncomfortable.

When actor Derringer first popped the question to Inaba this past December 2016, he took Inaba to the place they had their first date for the proposal. This was a secluded beach cove along the California coast, according to People. Inaba dished about the proposal, saying:

The ocean mist created an ambiance that was magical, and I will always remember the way that sky looked as Robb got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife … All alone on that beautiful beach, it was as if time stood still and we were the only two people on earth. I will never forget it. It was perfect. Getting engaged where we had that perfect first date, was really such poetic destiny.

This is not the first time that Inaba has been engaged or been in the public eye with a relationship. She previously got engaged on television and also dated fellow DWTS cast member, pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev. Inaba was previously engaged to ex Jesse Sloan, who proposed to her on Live! With Kelly.

Over the summer, Inaba acted as a co-host on Live! With Kelly and she publicly asked her mother to be her maid of honor on the air. She also revealed that the ocean would be the central theme of her wedding.