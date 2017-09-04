Costco Labor Day Hours 2017: What Stores & Restaurants Are Open or Closed?

Getty

While most stores and restaurants are open for the Labor Day holiday, providing customers with discounts and big sales, Costco is reported as closed.

So, if you would like to go shopping for some bulk items at Costco today, you will just have to wait until tomorrow. With that said, let’s check out some of the deals going on with different retailers that are open on Labor Day Monday.

Best Buy – Best Buy is having an appliance sale. Click here to check out some of the items on sale.

Lord & Taylor – Check out all the big Labor Day sales with Lord & Taylor by clicking here. And, to get 25% percent off clearance or 20% off sale items or regular-priced items, use the promo code LABORDAY.

Macy’s – For an extra 15 – 20% off online with Macy’s, use the promo code LBDAY. Some exclusions apply. Check out some of the other deals and promo codes available for Labor Day when you click here.

Sears – Sears is having a huge sale on everything from clothing to appliances, to mattresses. Check out all the sale items when you click here.

Other retailers who are offering big sales include Bloomingdales, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Home Depot, Wayfair, ASOS, and H&M. The list goes on and on.

As for what’s definitely closed on Labor Day:

– Federal offices are closed, along with most banks. The stock market is also not open.

– There is no mail delivery.

– Libraries are closed.

– For schools that are all ready in session, there is generally no school.