‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017 Week 2 Time Schedule

ABC

This week, Dancing With the Stars will have two live episodes instead of just one. Normally, the show airs live on Monday nights, but this week, the show will be on Monday and Tuesday. In addition, there will be two eliminations this week, so, be sure to vote for the contestants you would like to keep in the competition. And, for all the details on this week’s schedule, read on below.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE:

Monday, September 25, 2017: 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, September 26, 2017: 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT

REGULAR TIME SLOT: Mondays, 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, Some results shows may air on Tuesday nights. The first results show will air on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 and will run from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT.

TV CHANNEL: ABC Network – Click here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

ABC OFFICIAL SEASON 25 EPISODE 2 SYNOPSIS: The 13 celebrities dance to some of the most classic ballroom styles that everyone knows and loves, as Ballroom Night comes to “Dancing with the Stars. Each couple will perform timeless favorites, including a quickstep, waltz, tango, foxtrot or Viennese waltz, vying for America’s vote. At the end of the night, the first elimination of the season will take place.

ABC OFFICIAL SEASON 25 EPISODE 3 SYNOPSIS: Each of the remaining 12 celebrities perform a samba, rumba, cha cha, Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, or salsa dance; an elimination.

CAST:

Victoria Arlen with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

HOSTS: Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

JUDGES: Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli