Is Denny’s Open on Labor Day This Year?

Denny's

Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Labor Day. However, this is at participating locations, many of which may be incorporating a holiday schedule. But, if you do not want to contact the restaurant directly, you should be safe going until early afternoon at least.

The restaurant will also feature special menu items for the beginning of fall, with several festive items featured.

Strawberries & Cream Pancake Breakfast – This meal has two white chocolate chip pancakes, topped with strawberries and vanilla cream. Two sunny side up eggs and hash browns are also included, along with your choice of breakfast meat.

Chopped Kale & Grilled Chicken Salad – Here is a gluten free option on the menu. It includes a grilled seasoned chicken breast, feta cheese, dried cranberries and honey roasted sliced almonds, with fresh chopped kale and the IHOP Sweet & Tangy dressing.

Honey Jalapeño Bacon Sriracha Burger – There are a few new sandwiches and burgers on the menu and this is one of them. A thick honey jalapeño bacon, jalapeños and creamy Sriracha sauce are what make up this burger meal.

Crazy Spicy Skillet – For a new dinner dish, this spicy skillet has chorizo sausage, jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers and onions with red-skinned potatoes. A grilled chicken breast is the lead protein.

Strawberry Pancake Puppies – These are basically smaller versions of the Strawberries and Cream pancakes. They are sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with cream cheese icing.

Berry Blue Lemonade – In addition to this beverage option, there is also a Lemon Blueberry Smoothie as a choice.

Additional new items include the Bacon Gouda Burger, the Sticky Bun Pancakes, Smoky Gouda Chicken & Broccoli Skillet, Salted Caramel & Banana Cream Pancakes, Double Berry Banana Pancake Breakfast, Loaded Bacon Cheddar Tots, and the Smoky Gouda Prime Rib & Broccoli Skillet.