DWTS Mark Ballas Wife BC Jean & Wedding Photos

Mark Ballas has returned to Dancing With the Stars as a married man to wife BC Jean. Over the years, Jean has appeared on the show as well, appearing as a musical performer on occasion. Ballas left the show a couple seasons ago and in that time, he married Jean and starred in the Broadway production of Jersey Boys.

The couple’s first dance at their wedding was a sexy routine to Coldplay’s song “Magic” and the two stunned on the dance floor. Fellow pro dancer Derek Hough was the best man and Ballas dished on how he stunned his buds with a tango routine opposite wife BC Jean. Ballas told Entertainment Tonight:

She learned [tango] and none of my friends had seen her dance ever. There was this move where she, like, flipped around my back and, like, put her hand through my leg. And they got a photo of it from the back. And you can see all our friends’ faces are like [jaw drops]! It’s the best photo ever.

But, while much went as planned, there were a couple tiny mishaps. Ballas revealed:

BC walked the aisle to what was meant to be a string quartet version of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen, but the DJ played the real version.

The theme of the wedding was bohemian and the nuptials were complete with a drum circle, as reported by People. Their wedding planner was celebrity David Tutera and the nuptials took place at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu in front of a 100-year-old oak tree. It was a three-day event with celebrity guests including Julianne Hough, Cheryl Burke, Valentin Chermkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, Allison Holker, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Candace Cameron Bure, Leah Remini, Alfonso Ribeiro and Kristi Yamaguchi.

Both BC Jean and Ballas are musicians and they have been creating music together under the name Alexander Jean.

Check out the best photos from Ballas’ wedding to BC Jean below.

This photo is one of my favorites, with our Best Man and Maid of Honor by our side. Looking back at all these photos I am really missing my @southseasofficial tan! A post shared by BC Jean (@bcjean) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:31am PST

Circles have no beginning nor an end. In the long and sacred tradition of marriage rings have come to symbolize eternal love and endless union of body, mind, and spirit. I had the privilege of designing both our wedding bands with Monica Stanley owner and creator of @leenabell jewelry. Mark and I wanted something unique and timeless and that is exactly what we got ✨ Hand model: @derekhough A post shared by BC Jean (@bcjean) on Dec 12, 2016 at 1:27pm PST

When you bout to be a husband & all the homies start hollerin at you as you walk the aisle to Nirvana 😂 #MarkandBCBallas Sensational Boho Wedding decor by @prettyvintagerentals #prettyvintagerentals Suit by @groomofficial @iammoniquelauren Photo by @londonlightphotography A post shared by markballas (@markballas) on Dec 1, 2016 at 1:07pm PST

You saw a captured moment from Marks vows in the photo I posted earlier today, so here is one from mine. I just love the huge smile on our amazing Officiant's face @awomanofmeans #ebmcd #MarkandBCBallas Photo by: @londonlightphotography A post shared by BC Jean (@bcjean) on Dec 5, 2016 at 2:23pm PST