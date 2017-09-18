DWTS Mark Ballas Wife BC Jean & Wedding Photos

Mark Ballas has returned to Dancing With the Stars as a married man to wife BC Jean. Over the years, Jean has appeared on the show as well, appearing as a musical performer on occasion. Ballas left the show a couple seasons ago and in that time, he married Jean and starred in the Broadway production of Jersey Boys.
The couple’s first dance at their wedding was a sexy routine to Coldplay’s song “Magic” and the two stunned on the dance floor. Fellow pro dancer Derek Hough was the best man and Ballas dished on how he stunned his buds with a tango routine opposite wife BC Jean. Ballas told Entertainment Tonight:
She learned [tango] and none of my friends had seen her dance ever. There was this move where she, like, flipped around my back and, like, put her hand through my leg. And they got a photo of it from the back. And you can see all our friends’ faces are like [jaw drops]! It’s the best photo ever.
But, while much went as planned, there were a couple tiny mishaps. Ballas revealed:
BC walked the aisle to what was meant to be a string quartet version of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen, but the DJ played the real version.
The theme of the wedding was bohemian and the nuptials were complete with a drum circle, as reported by People. Their wedding planner was celebrity David Tutera and the nuptials took place at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu in front of a 100-year-old oak tree. It was a three-day event with celebrity guests including Julianne Hough, Cheryl Burke, Valentin Chermkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, Allison Holker, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Candace Cameron Bure, Leah Remini, Alfonso Ribeiro and Kristi Yamaguchi.
Both BC Jean and Ballas are musicians and they have been creating music together under the name Alexander Jean.
Circles have no beginning nor an end. In the long and sacred tradition of marriage rings have come to symbolize eternal love and endless union of body, mind, and spirit. I had the privilege of designing both our wedding bands with Monica Stanley owner and creator of @leenabell jewelry. Mark and I wanted something unique and timeless and that is exactly what we got ✨ Hand model: @derekhough
We're getting closer to the 26th! Here's another little preview of our wedding video, our song Paper Planes & our new EP cover art. I've only seen these little clips & it really makes me emotional 😭 it truly was the best day of my life.. I love you @bcjean for all updates about the release & our tour dates this summer follow us here @_alexanderjean_ #AlexanderJean #HighEnoughEP 📷 @londonlightphotography 🎥 @lfl84
@BCJean and I are thrilled to finally be sharing this video with you all. On our wedding day we wrote our own vows. BC had hers in her boot 🤣 I had mine in my inside pocket. I've toured the world, performed on television, played a lead role on Broadway and have been in front of millions of people my whole life but reading my vows was probably one of the most nerve wracking moments of my life 😬 The ceremony at our wedding was truly a magical moment that I'll cherish for the rest of my life, it honestly couldn't have been more perfect. At the end of the evening I folded both of our hand written vows into my grooms box, BC and I said we should write something about this moment, we referred to the vows as if they were origami or "Paper Planes" as I placed them in the Box and a few days later this song was written. This song is so incredibly special to us and we are thrilled to share this video filled with beautiful moments from the best day of our lives with you all. Enjoy it & share it.. we love and appreciate you all. #LinkInBio Song: Paper Planes Artist: @_alexanderjean_ 🎥 @lfl84 📸 @londonlightphotography
My becoming Ballas BRIDE TRIBE!!!! Thanks for standing by my side ladies you all looked like goddesses ✨ Photo cred📷: @londonlightphotography Stylist: @iammoniquelauren Custom Dress: @idancohenofficial @iammoniquelauren Seamstress: @focusonthebride Headpiece: @mariannaharutunian BrideTribe Dresses: @idanchohenofficial @macduggal BrideTribe Headpieces: @whatabettydesigner Flowers: @themillefiori
It's unbelievable that In 3 days we will have been married 5 months already @bcjean Time really does soar, but today is your birthday & its all about you. I can't thank your loving parents enough for bringing you into this world, everything is better with you by my side, everything is heightened when we are together & it's still only the beginning. The love, laughter and memories we've created are indescribable. We have worked so hard together over the past few months to create something extremely special & the time is growing near to share @_alexanderjean_ Next chapter with the world, I'm so beyond proud of you not only musically but mostly because of how stellar of a human being you are, your care for others & nature is unmatched & I myself have learned so much from you & in turn have become a better person, a better musician & a better story teller. I can't wait to write more stories with you till I can no longer grip a pen & we continue this novel in heaven. You are my best friend, my hippie queen, my life. Happy birthday Bean!
Many of you wanted to see a pic from our first dance. I call this move "The reach through the legs & claim what's mine" or "The grab him by the BALLAS" 😂 I think you can tell from our friends facial expressions what's happening on the other side.. 😂😂😂 @bcjean & I weren't going to do anything elaborate for our first dance, just stand & sway maybe do a turn or 2.. but in the final few days we both felt we should add a little 🔥so since Argentine Tango is her favorite dance style, we made it happen & I gotta say ALL my colleagues & I couldn't get over how well my Wife did, she really killed it "with ease" & it was one of my favorite & most memorable moments from our special evening 🤘🏼 #MarkandBCBallas #GrabhimbytheBallas #Mynanatthefronttho 😂
Meanwhile in the groomsmen room moments before walking the aisle 😂 #mannquinchallenge #MarkandBCBallas @derekhough @divadarv @salmaida4 #lochlinbramlett @travisgarland @bobbynewberry @tj_paradise Suits by @groomofficial @octaviusterry @omcformal @rawhydemfg @pskaufman wedding style: @iammoniquelauren Watches by : @bgenius15
Mr & Mrs Ballas🤘🏽❣️✨11•25•16 Photo📷: @londonlightphotography Stylist: @iammoniquelauren Dress: @idancohenofficial @iammoniquelauren Seamstress: @focusonthebride Headpiece: @mariannaharutunian Suit:@groomofficial @octaviusterry @omcformal @iammoniquelauren Ties & Bow tie: @christopherjayheller @rawhydemfg Tan: Julie from @southseasofficial Hair color: @davestanwell Hair style: @cutdrytease Makeup: @Pop.makeup Custom Wedding Rings: @leenabell
I was not a little girl who always dreamed about her wedding, planning every detail before I even met my mate. But from the moment @markballas proposed I knew we wanted to do something true to us & our eclectic style, yet still keeping it magically timeless. We linked up w/ @davidtutera & @slomique to help plan our majestic event & that they did! They graciously introduced us to the most amazingly talented people who heard our vision & ran w/ it! My new favorite person (besides my husband of course) is the phenomenal @iammoniquelauren She's not just a stylist, she's a passionate, creative woman, who puts everything she has into her projects & does not disappoint! We are both artistic risk takers & we didn't compromise this at all, especially when it came to my dress 😜 When @idancohenofficial says he'll make you a dress a week before the wedding & let you be apart of its creation, how do you refuse?! So, I sent in all of my ideas to Mo who translated them to Idan, together they collaborated & sent me a sketch, which I loved! I then waited as he flew the dress over from Israel, I tried it on 2 days before my big day. I know, thats a little crazy right?! But I knew I was in the best hands & couldn't have been more pleased with the results. I got my traditionally-untraditional, boho-timeless dress with a flare of Rock'N'Roll. I refused to wear heels, I planned on going barefoot the entire time, but once I tried on the dress & Mercal, @focusonthebride w/ her magical seamstress hands added final touches, we realized I needed height. Mo being the genius she is, quickly got me the coolest, most comfortable boots by @pskaufman which ended up being the perfect place to keep my vows 😉🤘🏽 To top it off, Mo brought the most desirable head piece I've ever seen, made by @mariannaharutunian My very own real life fairytale except at midnight nothing changed or turned into a pumpkin, the worst thing that happened was I was a little drunk🙃 If I were to have dreamed about this since I was a little girl, this would be it!!! Thank you so much to everyone who was a part of this masterpiece xx Photo by: @londonlightphotography
Excited to share some of our incredible moments captured on our wedding day. CLICK LINK in my bio to view a full behind the scenes video of our lead up to the big day captured by @people Friends & family told me not to blink because it will all be over before you know it & they were right, it went so fast but it was pure whimsical magic & the best day of my life, I couldn't be happier. I love you @bcjean or should I say BC Ballas 😍 #MarkandBCBallas Photo by @londonlightphotography
