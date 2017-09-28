‘Great News’ Season 2 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is ‘Boardroom Bitch’ On Tonight?

Greg Gayne/NBC

Will & Grace isn’t the only major comeback on NBC tonight. Tina Fey is returning as a guest star in the season two premiere of Great News, the hilarious comedy set in a New Jersey television station. The 30 Rock star will play the new boss, who hopes to shake things up. The season premiere, “Boardroom Bitch,” airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Read on for a preview of the new episode and season.

Fey will appear in the first three episodes of the season. She is playing Diana St. Tropez, a new boss for The Breakdown, the show-within-a-show at the center of Great News. Chuck (John Michael Higgins) feels threatened by the move, since it looks like Portia (Nicole Richie) will take center stage on the show.

Briga Heelan is the lead star of Great News as Katie, a headstrong producer on the show who has never been happy about working on fluffy stories. Adam Campbell co-stars as Greg, Katie’s boss and possible love interest. (No! Ewww. It’s not like that!) Andrea Martin plays Katie’s over-sharing mom Carol, who has an internship at the station.

Great News was created by Tracy Wigfield, who won an Emmy for writing the series finale of 30 Rock with Fey. Wigfield also appears on the show as the weird meteorologist Beth Vierk.

PREMIERE DATE: Thursday, September 28, 2017

TIME: 9:30 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: NBC (To find out which channel NBC is for you, click here to go to TVGuide.com. Then, change “Provider” to your cable/satellite provider.)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Boardroom Bitch” – “The Breakdown gets a new boss, Diana St. Tropez (guest star Tina Fey), a tough business lady with big plans to bring their outdated news program into the 21st century. Katie (Briga Heelan) is thrilled since this is exactly the kind of strong, professional female role model she hoped for, but Carol (Andrea Martin) is immediately wary of this new influence in Katie’s life. Meanwhile, Chuck (John Michael Higgins) has trouble adapting to Diana’s idea for a new panel segment of screaming pundits.”

CAST:

Briga Heelan as Katie

Andrea Martin as Carol, her mother

Adam Campbell as Greg, her show’s executive producer

John Michael Higgins as Chuck, a veteran anchor

Nicole Richie as Portia, the younger anchor on the show

Horatio Sanz as Justin, Katie’s friend and video editor

GUEST STAR :

Tina Fey as Diane St. Tropez, The Breakdown‘s new boss

CREDITS

Created by Tracy Wigfield

Executive Producers: Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, Robert Carlock, David Miner

Production Companies: 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger Inc., Universal Television