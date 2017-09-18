Jordan Fisher, from ‘Hamilton’ to Being a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017 Contestant

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jordan Fisher is an actor, singer and dancer, who has been seen in the Broadway show Hamilton and now he is a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. With his experience in performance, some of his fellow competitors and cast members have already considered him the one to beat. In an interview with Us Weekly, pro dancer Mark Ballas stated that:

On paper I would say Jordan [Fisher] is really great. When I was doing Jersey Boys, he was in Hamilton and on my day off, I went to watch him.

Fisher is actually friends with former DWTS judge Julianne Hough, who has decided to not return to the show this season. And, in an interview with Just Jared Jr., Fisher revealed that he was happy to know Hough would not be judging him. He explained:

I think that there’s a little bit of pressure relieved knowing that my friend isn’t going to be the one judging me.

Over the summer, Hough tied the knot with her longtime love, athlete Brooks Laich.

Fisher is paired up with pro dancer Lindsay Arnold on Dancing With the Stars this season and Fisher confessed to Just Jared Jr. that Arnold is his dream partner. He stated:

I’ve been a fan of hers since SYTYCD … I think that she’s so smart and her choreography is incredible.

He continued:

I’ve seen her work with her partners before me and what she’s done with her partners in helping them grow and how far she’s helped them to get through the competition. Just in the last three seasons, she’s finished in 4th, 3rd, and 2nd place; and all with people who have no background in performing. That kind of resilience and teacher mentality all the while being unapologetically herself and fun and kind and warm is … it’s everything that I need in a partner; and I want, and I got to have her which is great.

Tune in to ABC on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT to watch Arnold and Fisher battle it out in the ballroom.