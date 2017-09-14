Lady Gaga Hospitalized: Singer Cancels Show Because of ‘Severe Pain’

Ahead of her headline show in Brazil, Lady Gaga abruptly cancelled her appearance due to what she describes as “severe pain.”
The singer took to Twitter to address the cancellation of Rock in Rio on Thursday, saying she’s suffering “severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform” at the Friday’s show. She vowed to return to the country to perform “soon.”
Lady Gaga said in another tweet that the pain she’s experiencing isn’t just “hip pain” or anything like that, instead, it’s a much bigger issue.
The show cancellation and hospitalization comes just days after she revealed she has Fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes “widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues,” according to The Mayo Clinic. There’s no cure currently for the disorder, just ways to manage the symptoms.
The latest news comes one week ahead of new documentary titled Gaga: Five Foot Two debuts on Netflix. The film documents Lady Gaga’s life and her everyday experience with Fibromyalgia.
The documentary comes to Netflix September 22. In the time leading up to the documentary’s debut on the streaming service, the singer had been posting on Instagram about remedies to curb the pain she suffers.
I was so overwhelmed by the empathy, confessions & personal stories of chronic pain in response to my previous post I thought what the hell. Maybe I should just share some of my personal remedies I've acquired over the past five years. Everyone's body and condition is different U should consult w ure Dr. but what the heck here we go! When my body goes into a spasm one thing I find really helps is infrared sauna. I've invested in one. They come in a large box form as well as a low coffin-like form and even some like electric blankets! You can also look around your community for a infrared sauna parlor or homeopathic center that has one. I combine this treatment with marley silver emergency blankets (seen in the photo) that trap in the heat and are very cheap, reusable and effective for detox as well as weight loss! In order to not overheat my system and cause more inflammation i follow this with either a VERY cold bath, ice bath (if u can stand it, it's worth it) or the most environmentally savvy way is to keep many reusable cold packs in the freezer ( or frozen peas' n carrots'!) and pack them around the body in all areas of pain. Hope this helps some of you, it helps me to keep doing my passion, job and the things I love even on days when I feel like I can't get out of bed. Love you and thank you for all your positive messages.
“There is an element and a very strong piece of me that believes pain is a microphone,” Gaga said at the Toronto Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter said. “My pain really does me no good unless I transform it into something that is. I hope that people watching (the documentary) that struggle with chronic pain know they are not alone.”
Earlier in September, Lady Gaga canceled a performance in Montreal due to an illness she said developed from singing in the rain during a show in New York.
There’s no word yet how long the latest developments will sideline Lady Gaga.
