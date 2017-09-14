Lady Gaga Hospitalized: Singer Cancels Show Because of ‘Severe Pain’

Getty

Ahead of her headline show in Brazil, Lady Gaga abruptly cancelled her appearance due to what she describes as “severe pain.”

The singer took to Twitter to address the cancellation of Rock in Rio on Thursday, saying she’s suffering “severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform” at the Friday’s show. She vowed to return to the country to perform “soon.”

Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Lady Gaga said in another tweet that the pain she’s experiencing isn’t just “hip pain” or anything like that, instead, it’s a much bigger issue.

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

The show cancellation and hospitalization comes just days after she revealed she has Fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes “widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues,” according to The Mayo Clinic. There’s no cure currently for the disorder, just ways to manage the symptoms.

The latest news comes one week ahead of new documentary titled Gaga: Five Foot Two debuts on Netflix. The film documents Lady Gaga’s life and her everyday experience with Fibromyalgia.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

The documentary comes to Netflix September 22. In the time leading up to the documentary’s debut on the streaming service, the singer had been posting on Instagram about remedies to curb the pain she suffers.

“There is an element and a very strong piece of me that believes pain is a microphone,” Gaga said at the Toronto Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter said. “My pain really does me no good unless I transform it into something that is. I hope that people watching (the documentary) that struggle with chronic pain know they are not alone.”

Earlier in September, Lady Gaga canceled a performance in Montreal due to an illness she said developed from singing in the rain during a show in New York.

There’s no word yet how long the latest developments will sideline Lady Gaga.