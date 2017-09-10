Miss America 2018 Pageant Date, Time & Channel

TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT! ✨ Who will be crowned #MissAmerica 2018? Find out at 9/8c on ABC 👑 A post shared by Savvy Shields (@missamerica) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

The 2018 Miss America Pageant airs tonight, with 51 contestants vying for the title. Get all the details on what time the show airs, what channel to watch and more.

PAGEANT DATE: September 10, 2017

SHOW TIME: 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: ABC Network – Click here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the pageant online via live stream.

HOSTS: Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Sports Center’s Sage Steele.

JUDGES: Thomas Rhett, Molly Sims, Jordin Sparks, PEOPLE magazine’s Editor in Chief Jess Cagle, Maria Menounos, Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri, and Tara Lipinski.

LOCATION: Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

FORMER WINNER: Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields of Arkansas

CATEGORIES: Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit, Evening Wear, Talent, Interview and On-Stage questions.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

PRELIMINARY AWARD WINNERS: Miss Florida, Miss Louisiana and Miss Texas won for Lifestyle and Fitness. Miss Utah, Miss Louisiana and Miss Minnesota were the winners of the Talent segments.

CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK MIRACLE MAKER AWARD RECIPIENT: Miss South Carolina Suzi Roberts.

QUALITY OF LIFE AWARD WINNER: Miss Alabama Jessica Procter.

STEM SCHOLARSHIP AWARD WINNERS: Miss District of Columbia, Miss Kentucky and Miss Massachusetts.

WOMEN IN BUSINESS SCHOLARSHIP AWARD RECIPIENTS: Miss Colorado and Miss Ohio.

CONTESTANT WITHDRAWALS: Miss Puerto Rico.

PAGEANT AFTER-PARTY INFORMATION: The after-party will be from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET and will take place at The Palladium Ballroom at Caesars Atlantic City. Guests must be 21 or older to enter and general admission tickets to the after-party are $49.99 each. Click here to purchase tickets.