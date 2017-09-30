What Movies & TV Shows Are Coming to Netflix in October 2017?

Courtesy Neetflix

Netflix’s October is filled with enough horror movies and creepy shows to get you excited for Halloween, but the real horror is what will be leaving. Sure, Stranger Things season two is coming just a few days before Halloween, but we’re losing 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights and Prison Break all on one day! Read on for the complete list of comings and goings at Netflix in October.

Original Netflix Highlights: Return of ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things, Matt & Ross Duffer’s acclaimed ode to their childhood in the 1980s, is back for a second season. The show was nominated for a slew of Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Millie Bobby Brown and Outstanding Supporting Actor for David Harbour. The show didn’t go home completely empty-handed, taking home five Creative Arts Emmys. The new season will be available on October 27.

Fans of director David Fincher have another reason to celebrate with MINDHUNTER, which is based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside The FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas. It’s set in 1979 and stars Anna Torv (Fringe). Fincher, who is also an executive producer on House of Cards, is also an EP on this show, which debuts on October 13.

The biggest film highlight of the month is The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), the new film by The Squid And The Whale filmmaker Noah Baumbach. The film got good reviews after its Cannes Film Festival debut, and stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson.

Another TV Exodus

Shows come and go on Netflix every month, but October’s list of departures is especially painful. On October 1, 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, Malcolm In The Middle, Prison Break, My Name Is Earl, The Bernie Mac Show and The Wonder Years are all gone. The Cleveland Show leaves on October 19, seasons five through 11 of Bones will disappear on October 21 and seasons nine through 14 of Family Guy leave on October 29. October 27 sees both Lie to Me seasons two and three and Louie leaving.

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2017

Avail. 10/1/17

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Avail. 10/2/17

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

Avail. 10/3/17

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Avail. 10/4/17

Raw

Avail. 10/5/17

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

Avail. 10/6/17

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/7/17

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

Avail. 10/10/17

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Avail. 10/11/17

Donnie Darko

Avail. 10/12/17

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 10/13/17

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/15/17

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

Avail. 10/17/17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/19/17

Wedding Unplanned

Avail. 10/20/17

1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 10/23/17

Meet the Robinsons

While We’re Young

Avail. 10/24/17

Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mist: Season 1

Avail. 10/25/17

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Avail. 10/26/17

Strange Weather

Avail. 10/27/17

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/28/17

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Avail.10/31/17

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2017

Leaving 10/1/17

30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6

Titanic

Leaving 10/19/17

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

Leaving 10/21/17

Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

Leaving 10/27/17

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3

Louie: Seasons 1 – 5

Hotel Transylvania 2