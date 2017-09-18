Nick Lachey & Wife Vanessa, ‘Dancing With the Stars’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Lachey became known for his being a part of the singing group 98 Degrees in the 1990’s, while Vanessa Minnillo went from being Miss Teen USA to conquering the role of host for MTV’s original Total Request Live. Both Lachey and Minnillo went on to welcome show hosting gigs, juggling work and parenthood. Now, the couple is taking on Dancing With the Stars together, competing against each other as contestants. Lachey has been paired with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd, while Minnillo is dancing with Murgatroyd’s husband, pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Get to know more about their new DWTS adventure, their kids, and the story of how they first met in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. The Couple Got Together After Lachey’s Public Split From Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson

Nick Lachey met Jessica Simpson in 1998 at the Hollywood Christmas Parade, according to Buzzfeed, when Simpson was only 18 years old. They dated for two years before breaking up, but they got back together after the terrorist attacks on 9/11. When the couple married a year later, Simpson was a virgin bride. The two then came out with their own hit reality show titled Newlyweds, but they ended up getting divorced in 2005. The statement the couple released upon their split read:

After three years of marriage, and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. This is the mutual decision of two people with an enormous amount of respect and admiration for each other. We hope that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.

Lachey went on to create his own solo music post-break up, which seemed to reflect his issues with Simpson and the demise of their marriage. Lachey came out with the song “What’s Left Of Me” and created a music video that represented his home life falling apart as he was documented on reality television. Stepping in as Lachey’s love interest was Vanessa Minnillo, who was not shy about hitting on Lachey in behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot. Have a look at the official music video above.

Lachey’s flirtation with Minnillo resulted in a long-term relationship.

2. Their Wedding Took Place On Virgin Records Mogul Richard Branson’s Island

The Lacheys married on July 15, 2011, on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. The wedding was televised on TLC and you can check out the wedding special in the above video.

Unfortunately, Necker Island suffered major damage in the recent Hurricane Irma.

Recently, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and Lachey posted a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram, writing:

Six years ago today, I took this beautiful woman as my wife and the life we’ve built together is more incredible than anything I could have ever imagined!! Through all of the laughter, tears, triumphs, and challenges, you are my unconditional rock. I love you and our family more than you will ever know. Thanks for your patience, support, and love. Thanks for being you. Happy Anniversary!! #soulmate

And on the couple’s third wedding anniversary, Minnillo wrote her own message to Lachey online. She wrote:

I got to marry the best thing that has ever happened to me. He has shown me how to Love, Trust, Respect, Compromise, Grow, Dream, and truly become a Family. I am grateful everyday for the life we are creating … together. And can’t wait to see what’s next!

3. Nick Lachey Says He Will Be Embarrassed to Lose to His Wife on DWTS

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Minnillo talked about how she and her hubby Lachey are handling the DWTS competition. Minnillo said:

The goal we’ve decided as a family unit, a fam bam, [is] let’s get to the finals together. And then, as Nick is quoted as saying, the gloves come off, I guess. We just don’t want it to be awkward, like, week three that I’m sitting in the audience watching him and Peta dance or vice versa.

Lachey then said that:

If we’re sitting in the audience week three, I’m going to be embarrassed to show up to the ballroom.

Both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are show champions, so both of them have a decent shot.

4. They Have Three Children Together

This couple has three children together (daughter Brooklyn and sons Camden and Phoenix) and Minnillo reportedly left television in order to embrace her role as mother. In a recent interview with People, the couple opened up about their relationship, revealing that each of their desires to have a family is what really drew them to each other. Minnillo gushed to People about Lachey’s skills in fatherhood, saying:

Nick is incredible. Nick is the reason that we are, I think, sane. He is our foundation. He is our rock. He keeps it together because Lord knows I can’t.

Lachey then chimed in:

It’s good to have a balance where you’re still seeing your friends, you’re still having date night, you’re still doing things that are important to you outside of your family.

When it comes to making any plans without their kids, the couple says they need to figure it all out a week in advance.

5. Over the Course of Their Dating Relationship the Couple Suffered a Break Up

Family is EVERYTHING! Love you @nicklachey and these little people we made! 😘 #LacheyPartyOf5 👱🏼👩🏽👦🏻👧🏼👶🏻💗🐶 @People Magazine's World's #MostBeautiful A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Vanessa and Nick began dating in 2006 until they broke up from June 2009 until October 2009. The two rekindled their romance and got engaged in November 2010. So, why did the couple decide to break up? When the couple was calling it quits, a source told the NY Daily News that:

They argue all the time, and Nick is done with her. He feels like she’s holding him back, careerwise.

When the couple split up, Minnillo’s rep released the following statement to People: