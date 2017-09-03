‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 7: Photos & Video for The Ricklantis Mixup [SPOILERS]

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty returns next week, September 10, with an all new episode: “The Ricklantis Mixup.” Yes, we have to wait an extra week because the show is taking a break for Labor Day weekend. If you just can’t bring yourself to wait, here is a preview and some photos to give you clues about what might be happening next week.

And here are some photos from the upcoming episode:

The synopsis for the episode simply reads:

The guys visit Atlantis.”

Here’s the dialogue from the short teaser:

Rick: All right Morty, ready for our adventure to the Lost City of Atlantis?

Morty: Ready as I’ll ever be Rick!

[after they return]

Rick: Hahaha, yeah! Atlantis baby!

As you can see, we’re not really given a lot to go on for this upcoming episode. Some fans believe the episode was originally called “Tales from the Citadel.” It was listed that way on IMDB and it appears that UK Netflix still had that title listed a couple days ago:

But is that a clue or simply a mistake? If it’s a clue, then perhaps the Citadel wasn’t destroyed but was moved underwater to Atlantis. Or maybe Rick knows someone is watching him and Morty, and he’s making up the whole Atlantis thing.

Alert fans did notice one possible clue from the trailer. It appears that the portal opens without Rick doing anything to make it open. He’s not holding his portal gun when it opens. It also appears that Rick doesn’t have his portal gun in his hand when he returns. Unless Rick had the portal on a timer, then it’s possible that someone else (perhaps someone from Atlantis) opened the portal on their end for Rick and Morty to travel to their location.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

