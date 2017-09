Today is the 51st anniversary of the original Star Trek series, which premiered on NBC on September 9, 2017. Fans everywhere took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone, taking ample opportunity to crack a few jokes here and there.

Here is some of the funniest that #StarTrekDay has to offer.

We had a visitor for #StarTrekDay! Follow Spocks big @UCLan day out πŸ––πŸŒŒ pic.twitter.com/MUhtCaRm0W β€” Study At UCLan (@StudyAtUCLan) September 8, 2017

And here gentlemen we see an ancient form of brainwashing, dramatically lowering the IQ of all who fell victim to it#StarTrekDay pic.twitter.com/fahV4jJLky β€” Ian56 (@Ian56789) September 8, 2017

Even the grumpiest of us can smile for #startrekday. pic.twitter.com/nlhKAU86Kc β€” Cynical Trek Guide (@TrekCynic) September 8, 2017

We hope the franchise lives long and prospers for another 51 years.