‘The Blacklist’ Season 5 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On?

NBC

Tonight is the season 5 premiere of The Blacklist on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.

Now that we know Red is Liz’s father, things are about to change. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Megan Boone (who plays Liz) said, “Liz and the show are lighter without that mystery hanging over the Red/Liz dynamic… She’s empowered when she is let in on the secret, and she might even be having actual fun trying to keep it all together now.”

Liz will enjoy working with Red this season– so much so that she may even turn down a job at the federal bureau to stay close to him.

Interested in watching the season premiere tonight? Read on to find out when and where to watch.

DATE: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

TIME: 8pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: NBC

EPISODE TITLE: “Smokey Putnam”

CAST:

James Spader as Red

Megan Boone as Liz

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen

Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik

Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai