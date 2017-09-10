‘The Orville’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

FOX

Tonight, Fox’s new show The Orville premieres. And science fiction fans can’t wait! Here’s the official description for the show:

Down on his luck after a bitter divorce, Planetary Union officer Ed Mercer finally gets his chance to command his own ship. Determined to prove his worth and start a new chapter, Ed discovers the first wrinkle in his plan when the First Officer assigned to his ship is his ex-wife, Kelly Grayson. As the new commander, Ed assembles a qualified — but eccentric — crew, including his best friend, Gordon, who has problems with authority but is the best helmsman in the fleet; Dr. Claire Finn; Bortus, an alien from a single-sex species; Isaac, an artificial life-form from a machine society; navigator John Lamarr; Alara Kitan, a young, inexperienced security officer; and Yaphit, a gelatinous creature.

The episode starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. Read on below for more details about tonight.

PREMIERE DATE: Tonight, Sunday, September 10, 2017

PREMIERE AIR TIME: 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central). The premiere will be an hour long.

TV CHANNEL: Fox — To find what channel Fox is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Fox is on for you.

THE ORVILLE LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the premiere via live stream.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch a preview first. Here’s a sneak peek: