‘The Orville’: Why Is It Moving to Thursdays?

We learned at the end of The Orville this week that the show is moving to Thursdays, but don’t worry. It’s not a bad sign and it doesn’t mean FOX is giving up on the show. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The Orville is doing great in ratings so far. If you saw any previews for Episode 2, you also saw FOX proudly sharing that the show’s pilot episode got 16 million viewers, counting delayed viewers who didn’t watch live. It’s FOX’s biggest premiere in years. That’s quite an achievement for the new show, and there’s no way FOX is going to give up on the show with numbers like that.

So why is it moving to Thursday? The Orville‘s Thursday move has actually always been in FOX’s plans for the show. The network simply wanted to start the show out on Sunday nights to get the attention of NFL fans. But it always planned for the show’s home to be on Thursdays.

This week will be the show’s first Thursday night airing. Episode three will air this Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. This is going to be good for the show, since there won’t be any chance that it will be delayed when football games go long or are delayed, which can mess up DVR recordings.

If you haven’t seen The Orville yet, you need to check it out. The second episode was even better than the first.