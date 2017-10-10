BET HipHop Awards 2017 Cyphers, Performers & Videos Line-Up

The most anticipated part of the BET Hip Hop Awards each year is the cypher performances. This year, there is a strong lineup of emcees who will enter the scene. Some cyphers showcase new faces, while familiar rappers make appearances as well. Tonight we will be updating this post with cyphers from throughout the show. In the meantime, read on for the run-down for each of the cypher performers.

And, when it comes to the awards show performers, the artists taking the stage include Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Flo Rida, DJ Khaled, Migos, Luke Campbell, Playboi Carti, Plies, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, T Pain, Trick Daddy and Trina. Eminem is also set to make an appearance.

6LACK

cozy airport attire. headed to New Zealand & Australia for the first time. 8 shows back to back. taking my vitamins & shit. life is sexy. A post shared by 6LACK (@6lack) on Oct 8, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Ricardo Valdez Valentine is more commonly known by his stage name 6LACK. He’s a singer, rapper and songwriter from Atlanta and his most well-known song is his single “Prblms”.

Mysonne

#GodsWork 🙏🏾…. A post shared by Mysonne (@mysonnenygeneral) on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Mysonne hails originally from the Bronx and worked hard to stay out of trouble growing up. Unfortunately, he was charged with two armed robberies and sentenced to 14 years in jail, which were later reduced to 7 years. Mysonne maintains that the robberies were not committed by him. The Maven reported that Mysonne was released in 2006.

Tee Grizzley

First Nigga In My Family With Some Legal Bread "WIN"💰🏆🙏🏾 A post shared by Ain't it a Blessing! 🔥🐻🙏🏾🔥 (@tee_grizzley) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Grizzley originally comes from Detroit and he is best known for his songs “First Day Out”, “No Effort”, and “From the D to the A”. He has dealt with great pain in his life, with his mother being sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking in 2011. Then, in 2012, his father was murdered. According to BET, Grizzley has served time behind bars as well, on home invasion charges.

Axel Leon

Do not miss the #bethiphopawards TONIGHT AT 8pm ! I’ll be there killing that cypher ! EPIC #LIVHIE A post shared by Axel Leon 🦁🇵🇷 (@imaxelleon) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

According to XXL Mag, Axel Leon hopes to be bigger than Jay-Z and Eminem one day. He said he actually caught heat from friends for liking Eminem when he was growing up. Leon recalled:

I got weird and started liking Eminem. Not that it’s weird, but I was really into it and niggas was like, ‘Nigga, we cut from this cloth, you buggin” and I’m like, ‘Nah, this nigga’s dead nice.

Little Simz

Catch me in the @bet @hiphopawards Oct 10th 🇺🇸 🇬🇧#cypher #hiphopawards A post shared by simztheperson (@littlesimz) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Little Simz is a female British rapper, singer and actress and she had a supporting role on the BBC show Spirit Warriors. This year, she was the opening act for the Gorillaz on their Humanz Tour.

Cozz

Focu$ed A post shared by Cozz (@cody_macc) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

Cody Osagie’s stage name is Cozz. The rapper currently just has one album and one mixtape to his name.

J.I.D.

A post shared by J.I.D (@jidsv) on Sep 29, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Destin Route is a rapper from Atlanta, who goes by the name J.I.D, and his debut album “The Never Story”, was released this year on March 10, 2017. He is the opening act for the 4 Your Eyez Only Tour.

Kodie Shane

Who looking A post shared by love song (@kodieshane) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

According to The Fader, rapper Kodie Shane named herself after a cowboy. Some may recognize her from appearing on Lil Yachty’s new Summer Songs 2 tape.

Ali Tomineek

Tomorrow night!! October 10th it all goes down #HipHopAwards @bet get ready!!💪🏽🔥 (GO DOWNLOAD MY NEW ALBUM I AIN'T SORRY 2!! We goin WORLDWIDE baby!!) A post shared by Ali Tomineek (@alitomineek) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

When Tomineek was in high school, he would rap the morning announcements in a segment called “Monday Rap Madness”, according to his blog. The segment later moved days and changed to #FridayFlow. At just 13 years old, Tomineek started posting videos of himself rapping on YouTube. Proceeds of his iTunes music sales were donated to less fortunate families all over the world.

Fat Joe

They counted us out now we counting it up#soexcited A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Fat Joe, aka head of the Terror Squad, is reportedly joining in on the cypher performances tonight. Over the past year, the albums he has released include “Plata O Plomo” and “The Book of Joe”.

Cyhi the Prynce

Make sure you check out the @bet @HipHopAwards TOMORROW NIGHT 8/7c #bet #hiphopawards #cyhi #cypher #thegreatestalive A post shared by CYHI THE PRYNCE (@1cyhitheprynce) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Cydel Young goes by Cyhi the Prynce and in 2010, he signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music label. According to AJC.com, Cyhi the Prynce is set to be in a cypher with Fat Joe, Kash Doll, and Rapsody. Eminem is rumored to be involved in this cypher.

Belly

the vibe golden A post shared by Belly (@belly) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

In addition to being a rapper, Belly is also a song-writer. He actually co-wrote Beyoncé’s song “6 Inch”, featuring The Weeknd.

Ball Greezy

Ball Greezy is a Miami rapper, who is known for projects including Bae Day. Previously, he was featured on Flo Rida’s song “Drop That”.

Denzel Curry

Curry’s most recent EP is titled “13” and he is a former member of Spaceghost Purrp’s Raider Klan Collective. According to Famous Birthdays, it was when he was on Lil Ugly Mane’s “Twistin” that he was thrust into the spotlight. He actually went to Design & Architecture High School before he decided that he wanted to pursue music.

Ski Mask the Slump God

I FEEL LIKE A GUCCI AD-LIB A post shared by Stokeley (@theslumpgod) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Ski Mask the Slump God recently teamed up with Offset for “With Vengeance.” Some of his popular hit songs have been “Kate Moss”, “New World Order” and “I Like Bricks”.

Zoey Dollaz

What u think I did to the @bet hiphop cypher 🤔 Comment below 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 A post shared by Zoey Dollaz 🇭🇹 (@zoeydollaz) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Zoey Dollaz’s career started to take off in 2015 with the release of his single “Blow a Check.” His first mixtape was released in 2012 and it was called “Love, Money, & Bullets.”