BET HipHop Awards 2017 Time & Channel

Tonight airs the 2017 BET HipHop Awards. Check out all the details on the performers, what time the show airs and what to expect during the event below.

AIR DATE: October 10, 2017

SHOW TIME: 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: BET Network

LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the awards show online via live stream.

RED CARPET PRE-SHOW: The show taped on October 6, 2017 and that’s when the live red carpet pre-show aired via Twitter.

PRESENTERS: Presenters this year include Irv Gotti, Keyshia Ka-Oir, Blac Chyna and Devonta Freeman

CYPHERS LINE-UP: 6LACK, Mysonne, Tee Grizzley, Axel Leon, Little Simz, Cozz, J.I.D., Kodie Shane, Ali Tomineek, Fat Joe, Cyhi the Prynce, Belly, Ball Greezy, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Zoey Dollaz.

PERFORMERS: Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Flo Rida, DJ Khaled, Migos, Luke Campbell, Playboi Carti, Plies, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, T Pain, Trick Daddy and Trina.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Eminem is expected to join host DJ Khaled for a special surprise at the show. According to HotNewHip, Eminem will be freestyling.

NOMINEES:

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Future – “Mask Off”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lyricist of the Year

Chance the Rapper

Drake

J. Cole

JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott

Director X

Hype Williams

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers

DJ Mustard

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mike WiLL Made It

Pharrell Williams

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

DJ Khaled

JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Single of the Year

“Bodak Yellow” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)

“Bad and Boujee” – Produced by Metro Boomin (Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert)

“HUMBLE.” – Produced by Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)

“Mask Off” – Produced by Metro Boomin (Future)

“Wild Thoughts” – Produced by DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

Album of the Year

DJ Khaled – Grateful

Future – Future

J. Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only

JAY-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Migos – Culture

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Aminé

Cardi B

Kodak Black

Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Diddy

DJ Khaled

JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Made-You-Look Award

A$AP Rocky

Cardi B

Future

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Best Mixtape

Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2

Gucci Mane – Droptopwop

Juicy J – Gas Face

Playboi Carti – Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley – My Moment

Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It – Gotti Made-It

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Chance the Rapper – “I’m the One” (DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne)

Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles” (Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane)

Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee” (Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert)

Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj)

Ty Dolla $ign – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J featuring Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Wiz Khalifa – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J featuring Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Impact Track

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

JAY-Z – “The Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.”

Lecrae featuring Ty Dolla $ign – “Blessings”

Tyler, The Creator featuring A$AP Rocky – “Who Dat Boy”