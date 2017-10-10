BET HipHop Awards 2017 Time & Channel

Tonight airs the 2017 BET HipHop Awards. Check out all the details on the performers, what time the show airs and what to expect during the event below.
AIR DATE: October 10, 2017
SHOW TIME: 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT
TV CHANNEL: BET Network
LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the awards show online via live stream.
RED CARPET PRE-SHOW: The show taped on October 6, 2017 and that’s when the live red carpet pre-show aired via Twitter.
PRESENTERS: Presenters this year include Irv Gotti, Keyshia Ka-Oir, Blac Chyna and Devonta Freeman
CYPHERS LINE-UP: 6LACK, Mysonne, Tee Grizzley, Axel Leon, Little Simz, Cozz, J.I.D., Kodie Shane, Ali Tomineek, Fat Joe, Cyhi the Prynce, Belly, Ball Greezy, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Zoey Dollaz.
PERFORMERS: Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Flo Rida, DJ Khaled, Migos, Luke Campbell, Playboi Carti, Plies, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, T Pain, Trick Daddy and Trina.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Eminem is expected to join host DJ Khaled for a special surprise at the show. According to HotNewHip, Eminem will be freestyling.
NOMINEES:
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Future – “Mask Off”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the Year
Chance the Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott
Director X
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
DJ Mustard
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mike WiLL Made It
Pharrell Williams
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
DJ Khaled
JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Single of the Year
“Bodak Yellow” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)
“Bad and Boujee” – Produced by Metro Boomin (Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert)
“HUMBLE.” – Produced by Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)
“Mask Off” – Produced by Metro Boomin (Future)
“Wild Thoughts” – Produced by DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)
Album of the Year
DJ Khaled – Grateful
Future – Future
J. Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only
JAY-Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Migos – Culture
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Aminé
Cardi B
Kodak Black
Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Diddy
DJ Khaled
JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Made-You-Look Award
A$AP Rocky
Cardi B
Future
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Best Mixtape
Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2
Gucci Mane – Droptopwop
Juicy J – Gas Face
Playboi Carti – Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley – My Moment
Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It – Gotti Made-It
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Chance the Rapper – “I’m the One” (DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne)
Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles” (Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane)
Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee” (Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert)
Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj)
Ty Dolla $ign – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J featuring Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Wiz Khalifa – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J featuring Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Impact Track
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
JAY-Z – “The Story of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.”
Lecrae featuring Ty Dolla $ign – “Blessings”
Tyler, The Creator featuring A$AP Rocky – “Who Dat Boy”