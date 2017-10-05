Danielle Staub Returns to RHONJ With a Fiance Named Marty Caffrey

Date night with @danielle_staub A post shared by Marty Caffrey (@marty_caffrey) on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Danielle Staub was an original cast member from the Real Housewives of New Jersey and after only two seasons, she left the series. Her time on the show was filled with mafia talk, threats, assault, scandals, and a legendary table flip. Now, she is back and is focusing on balancing her career with her home life. She also is done with dabbling in dating, as she now has a fiance named Marty Caffrey in her life. According to Bravo, the two have been together since April 2016. The couple’s engagement was announced in May 2017 and, according to People, the proposal may be shown on this season of RHONJ.

This will be the third marriage for Staub, after she and her last husband, Thomas N. Staub, divorced after 14 years together. Her first marriage was with former FBI informant Kevin Maher, who discussed their relationship in the infamous book “Cop Without a Badge.”

As for Staub’s two daughters, Christine and Jillian, the two girls have grown into women, with Jillian attended Monmouth University and Christine graduating from Seton Hall University with a degree in psychology and sociology. Christine is also living in New York City. Staub has also found peace through her religion, having become very involved with her parish. She also supports various charities, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the World Hunger Organization.

When Staub was first on RHONJ, she and Teresa Giudice had a major blow-up, which resulted in Giudice flipping a table at dinner as she called Staub a “prostitution whore.”

As for Staub’s relationship with Giudice today, she tells People:

Teresa and I are on a new path. We’ve both apologized and owned up to things we’ve done in the past … We talked, and she apologized and said, ‘I want us to be back,’ and it meant a lot to me that she was so strong about me being by her side again. That was beginning of me feeling comfortable enough to step back into the show. With me, if you genuinely come to me with an, ‘I’m sorry,’ I will open my arms and I’ll embrace you.

And, Giudice added:

We have a lot more in common than I thought. That’s what I’m saying about how things evolve. You never know who will come in and out of your life at different stages or for different reasons. I forgave her, she forgave me … All is good with Danielle and me, which is how it should be. I’m truly thrilled she’s on the show.

Here's to my #first year #anniversary with this cutie … you are a wonderful man and I'm blessed to have you in my life … #happyoneyear @marty_caffrey 💕 A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

On seasons 1 and 2 of RHONJ, Staub put her dating life on display and was later rumored to be in a lesbian relationship with Lori Michaels. On one episode, she was stood up at a bar and restaurant, while on other episodes, her fellow housewives gossiped about a younger man she was dating. The other housewives said that Staub was just being used for “blow jobs”.

Today, it looks like Staub has evolved and has definitely moved away from that kind of life.