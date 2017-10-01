‘Ghosted’ Season 1 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

Kevin Estrada/Fox

Fox has a new addition to its Sunday night comedy line-up with Ghosted, a new paranormal sitcom starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott. The new series kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1, although it could be delayed because of football coverage. Read on for a preview of the spooky new series.

Ghosted is styled as a buddy-cop comedy that just so happens to involve aliens and ghosts. Scott (Parks and Recreation) stars as Max Jennifer, a former Harvard professor now stuck working at a book store who was fired by the university after he insisted that his wife was abducted by aliens. Robinson (The Office) plays mall cop Leroy Wright, who was fired by the LAPD after his partner was killed.

The two unlikely partners are brought together when a group called “The Bureau Underground” enlists them to help their Los Angeles investigations. Leroy is skeptical, but Max jumps at the chance to work for them. Ally Walker (Colony, Longmire) co-stars as the captain of the bureau.

The series was created by Tom Gormican, whose only other work is the screenplay to the 2014 Zac Efron romantic comedy That Awkward Moment. Workaholics producer Kevin Etten also works on the show.

PREMIERE DATE: Sunday, October 1, 2017

TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: Fox (To find out what channel Fox is for you, click here to go to TVGuide.com and change your provider under “TV Listings.”)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Pilot” – “In the premiere, a key member of a top secret government agency goes missing, so cynical former detective Leroy and genius “true believer” Max are recruited to find him. The two polar opposites must work together to find the agent, while uncovering possible alien activity and chilling “unexplained” paranormal events in their own city of Los Angeles.”

CAST:

Craig Robinson as Leroy Wright

Adam Scott as Max Jennifer

Adeel Akhtar as Barry Shaw

Amber Stevens West as Annie

Ally Walker as Captain Ava Lafrey

CREDITS:

Directed by Tom Gormican

Executive Producers: Tom Gormican, Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott, Mark Schulman, Oly Obst, Kevin Etten and Jonathan Krisel