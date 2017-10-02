Khloe Kardashian & Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Pregnant With First Baby

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian has been splitting her time between her California residence and Cleveland, so that she could support her NBA-playing boyfriend Tristan Thompson. And now, E! reports that the couple is expecting their first child together.

TMZ reported that Kardashian conceived naturally and she doesn’t know the sex of the baby yet. The couple met through mutual friends, according to In Touch Weekly, and they have been dating for about a year.

This may be the first child for the couple together and Kardashian’s first pregnancy, this is not Thompson’s only kid. Model Jordan Craig, welcomed baby boy Prince in December 2016, which was months after Thompson and Khloe began dating. Previously, while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian said that she and Thompson have talked about having a baby together. She said on the show:

I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.

After the news of the pregnancy broke, KUWTK producer, Jeff Jenkins, sent his congratulations to Kardashian online. In addition, Life and Style Magazine reports Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq revealing:

Yes, it is [nice]. They are very family-orientated … Being close, I can say it, and it is a part of their life that they have allowed people into, you will continue to see the family dynamic grow.

When Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom, she talked about her struggles to have a family and conceive with him. Her journey in exploring her own fertility has been documented over the years on reality television. With that in mind, Kardashian must be beyond excited to be expecting a baby.