Kylie Jenner & Boyfriend Travis Scott Didn’t Plan to Be Pregnant

Kylie Jenner covers up baby bump at Travis Scott's Vegas performance, as he parties with French Montana: Pics! https://t.co/2V5gsTJodW pic.twitter.com/6FtcV5uYI7 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 24, 2017

Kylie Jenner and her family have not commented much on her reported pregnancy, but the articles keep coming out, with fans wanting to know more and more details. Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are said to be having a baby girl, according to TMZ. In addition, Jenner is reportedly filling up on goods for her unborn child by shopping online, spending thousands of dollars on clothing, accessories, you name it. Us Weekly recently revealed that, though the pregnancy was not planned, Jenner is “over the moon” about having a baby. She is only 20 years old.

Us Weekly reports that Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have only been dating for 5 months, but he’s excited and being supportive of the pregnancy. At the same time, when Jenner first found out she was expecting a child, she weighed her options with her family.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott expose at public! https://t.co/O3UUoMR2Nx pic.twitter.com/UpEFlTF8kp — Crown Villa (@crownvillaz) September 26, 2017

An insider has said that Jenner’s family has been supportive, though dad Caitlyn Jenner thinks she is too young to be a mother. A source told Us Weekly:

Kylie’s take is that for everyone in her family, children have only made their lives better.

After news of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy broke, of course her family members were peppered with questions. E! reported that Mom Kris Jenner told Ryan Seacrest:

Kylie’s not confirming anything.

There have also been rumors of jealousy in the family lately, because, while young Kylie Jenner is pregnant, currently, her sister Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant and sister Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate. A source debunked jealousy rumors to People, saying:

There is no jealousy here. No one is worried about anyone stealing their thunder. It’s not dramatic like that. I think Kanye is even more excited. He was an only child; he didn’t have a bunch of kids around. He’s been very honest about how lonely that could be for him … And now there will be three siblings, along with a huge extended family. This sounds like a dream come true for him.

Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian already has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and brother Rob Kardashian has one child, a baby girl named Dream. Rob Kardashian’s baby mama is actually Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga’s baby mama as well.