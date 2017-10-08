‘Spielberg’ Documentary: What Time & Channel Is It on?

Tonight, HBO will premiere its new documentary, Spielberg, at 9pm ET/PT.

Over 30 hours worth of interviews have been condensed to create the full-length documentary, which runs 2 hrs 27 minutes.

The film premiered on Thursday night at the New York Film Festival, and highlights Spielberg’s childhood and what went into creating some of his most iconic films. Variety writes, “It’s full of rare home-movie footage that captures Spielberg on the set, and his emergence from the directorial rat pack of the New Hollywood, more intimately than I’ve ever seen those things portrayed.”

One key scene in the doc comes when Spielberg discusses his on-set nerves. He explains that he gets nervous whenever he films a new scene, and only when he’s on the verge of panicking does he have his best ideas.

A creative and personal delve into the inner workings of a man universally considered one of the founding pioneers of the New Hollywood Area, and one of the most popular directors and producers in history, Spielberg should not be missed.

Read on to find out when and where to watch.

DATE: October 7, 2017

TIME: 8pm ET/PT

RUN TIME: 2 hrs. 27 minutes

CHANNEL: HBO

LIVE STREAM: Click here to find out how you can watch the doc online.

INTERVIEWEES: Many prestigious people will be interviewed as part of the feature-length documentary, including Tom Hanks, Martin Scorsese, Liam Neeson, and Leonardo DiCaprio