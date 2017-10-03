Barron Hilton & Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff Engaged: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

My valentine forever 🐣💘 @tessa_vonwalderdorff A post shared by Barron Hilton II (@barronhilton) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Barron Hilton is engaged to socialite girlfriend, Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff.

Barron is the brother of Paris and Nicky Hilton, and is 27-years-old. Here’s what we know about the couple:

1. Barron Is Thought to Have Popped the Question in Central Park

Better than a fairytale💫… engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always 🐣 @barronhilton A post shared by Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (@tessa_vonwalderdorff) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Based on Von Walderdorff’s Instagram, it’s believed Hilton popped the question in Central Park.

Von Walderdorff informed friends and followers of the engagement on Instagram, writing, “Better than a fairytale… engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always @barronhilton.”

2. Barron Made Headlines in 2008 for Being Fined $4.6 Million for a DUI Charge

I cannot thank you enough @nilufersatorius for making this beautiful dress for me! #nyfw really was like Christmas🎁 😍 I am so grateful 🙏🏼 A post shared by Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (@tessa_vonwalderdorff) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

In 2011, Barron was fined $4.6 million for a reported DUI charge from a car accident three years prior. The LA Times reports that the younger Hilton sibling was also demanded to pay $225,000 in punitive damages and nearly $71,000 in interest. He was just 18 at the time.

According to TMZ, Barron was sued by Fernando Tellez, an employee at a gas station on the Pacific Coast Highway when Barron struck him with his car. TMZ reports that Tellez’s attorneys claimed their client suffered “permanent disability” and had no choice but to “undergo multiple surgeries and medical procedures”. Hilton’s blood-alcohol level registered a .14%, according to the LA Times, and he pleaded no contest.

In 2013, Barron claimed he was attacked and punched in the face by a friend of Lindsay Lohan at the Art Basel Miami Beach festival.

3.Tessa Graduated From Bard College

Mess with me not. 🎥 @robertscottcrane A post shared by Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (@tessa_vonwalderdorff) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Tessa attended Bard College from 2012 to 2016.

According to her LinkedIn, she worked as a PA (production assistant) at Holly Lli Productions for one years in 2012, where her duties included working on sets for Style Magazine shoots, scheduling transportation, helping editors, and more.

For two months in 2013, she was a Public Relations Intern at Donna Karan International Inc, where she says she “Assisted supervisor with press rack samples, send-outs, and returns through Fashion GPS computer program. Researched and compiled contact databases, developed evaluation and competitor reports. Performed media and competitor monitoring and aided with general administration.”

4. Tessa’s Father Is Photographer and Filmmaker Franziskus Von Walderdorff

Headshot 17' 📸 Franz Walderdorff A post shared by Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (@tessa_vonwalderdorff) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Tessa’s father, Filmmaker Franziskus Von Walderdorff, is a photographer and filmmaker. Her mother is Anna Brühwiler-Verrecci, according to Page Six.

5. It’s Unclear How Long the Couple Has Been Dating

💙 @tessa_vonwalderdorff A post shared by Barron Hilton II (@barronhilton) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

It’s unclear how long the two have been dating, but their first photos together on Instagram date back to June 2016, suggesting they’ve been together for at least a year.

Barron’s sister, Nicky, married James Rothschild in 2015. The couple has one child and is expecting their second. Paris, meanwhile, is dating actor Chris Zylka. Paris recently told E News, “I’ve never been surer of anything in my life… He’s so incredible in every way. We’ve actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it’s really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he’s so special. We’re best friends and we’re together every minute. I don’t know what else I could ask for. He’s perfect for me.”