‘The Flash’ Season 4 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

Season 4 of The Flash is finally here. The show will air tonight on the CW at 8pm ET/PT.

Fans were devastated last season when Barry sacrificed himself to the Speed Force for creating the Flashpoint timeline.

According to IGN, Season 4 will begin six months after The Flash disappeared.

Happy Tuesday Oct 10! @CW_TheFlash returns tonight & you will finally get to see what’s been going on w team Flash for the last 6 months 😱 — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) October 10, 2017

Season 3 did not receive as high ratings as the first two seasons. This season, producers are hoping to go back to the way things used to be. Speaking to IGN, showrunner Todd Helbing said, “We knew we wanted to adjust the tone in Season 4. Season 3 got a little darker than we anticipated. We wanted to get back to a lot of the fun. So when Barry comes out of the Speed Force, while he’s not quite himself at first, what he experienced allows him to finally move past all the baggage that was weighing him down.”

The showrunner adds on that when we meet our characters on Tuesday night, they will have spent six months readjusting to life without Barry. Fans can continue to look forward to the romance between Barry and Iris, who are still engaged. Considering how everything wrapped up last season, it seems likely that they’ll give it some time before tying the knot, though.

GM Flash Family and Happy Flash dayI Would wish you a good day but I know it is going to be a totally awesome day #TheFlash is back⚡️☕️⚡️☕️ pic.twitter.com/ADAgUe1khp — ⚡flashcrewhuz⚡ (@hollyanderson30) October 10, 2017

Read on to find out when and where to watch the show tonight.

DATE: Tuesday, October 10, 2017

TIME: 8pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: CW

CAST:

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/Flash

Candice Patton as Iris West

Danielle Panabaker as Dr. Kaitlin Snow

Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne

Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Vibe

Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells

Jesse L. Martin as Joe West

Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West / Kid Flash