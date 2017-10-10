‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Episode 3: What Time & Channel Is ‘Deja Vu’ On Tonight?

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The long-awaited This Is Us episode starring legend Sylvester Stallone finally airs tonight. Stallone appears in “Deja Vu” as the star of Kevin’s movie. The episode airs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 on NBC. Read on for a preview of the episode.

“Deja Vu” includes a number of important threads for the Pearson family story. In the present, Kate (Chrissy Metz) visits Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) movie set, where he’s making a World War II movie with Ron Howard and Stallone. She tells Stallone all about how important he was to their father, whose death is something Kevin still hasn’t come to terms with.

Meanwhile, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is readying his home for a new family member. After talking things over with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), they decided to adopt an older child from a troubled situation.

In the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are trying to save their marriage after Jack agreed to deal with his alcoholism.

DATE: Tuesday, October 10, 2017

TIME: 9 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: NBC (To find out what your local NBC affiliate is, click here to go to TVGuide.com and change the “Provider” to yours.)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Deja Vu” – “Kate visits Kevin on the set of his movie; Randall and Beth receive exciting news; and Rebecca tries to reconnect with Jack.”

CAST: (click the name of each actor to find out more about their character)

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Susan Kelechi Warson as Beth, Randall’s wife

Chris Sullivan as Toby, Kate’s fiance

Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie, Kevin’s ex-wife

SPECIAL GUEST STAR :

Sylvester Stallone as Himself

CREDITS:

Created by Dan Fogelman

Executive Producers: Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Donald Todd, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Issac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger