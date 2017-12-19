Chris Thieneman & Wife Nikki Cooper from ’90 Day Fiance’

My one and only. A post shared by Chris Thieneman (@christhieneman1) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are one of the couple’s on this season of 90 Day Fiance. Unfortunately, Toborowsky has a great deal of money troubles when he brings over Suwan to the United States. Even paying a dowry for Annie, David has to borrow money from his friend Chris. Chris Thieneman and his wife Nikki Cooper play a big part in David’s life, providing financial and emotional support for him. David and Annie end up living in their home for a short amount of time, before wearing out their welcome and having to move into one of Thieneman’s buildings. On the reunion special of 90 Day Fiance, Thieneman actually offers Annie $10,000 to go back to Thailand.

So, who is Chris Thieneman and what does he do for a living that he can afford to dish out so much extra money for his friend? He must have a large net worth, but where does his money come from? Thieneman was an American football player for years and he later went into development and real estate. He also tried his hand in politics and played professional football in Canada for four years as well.

Cooper and Thieneman appear to have at least two young children together – Ira and Ila. On June 4, 2016 Thieneman married YouTube Beauty & Style Vlogger Nikki Cooper and the two have both been prominent parts of 90 Day Fiance season 6. In the past, Thieneman has had issues in other relationships. For example, he was previously accused of assault against an ex-girlfriend, but was found non-guilty in April 2016, according to LouisvilleKY.com. However, he was convicted of wanton endangerment, according to the Courier Journal. This all reportedly stemmed from an incident that occurred in 2013, where Thieneman struggled over a cell phone with ex April Smith and then allegedly tried to strangle her.

On 90 Day Fiance, Thieneman and his wife received backlash when they first welcomed Toborowsky and Suwan into their home. Thieneman asked Suwan if she would cook for them and give him massages by the pool. She agreed to cook, but said she would not give Thieneman a massage. Suwan appeared uncomfortable with this request, but this is not the only issue she and Toborowsky have faced. Toborowsky’s daughter was against their relationship and Suwan disapproved of Toborowsky’s drinking.

When it comes to the massage request, Cooper said her husband was fed that line by producers. Reality Blurb reports that Cooper made a post on a private Facebook page about the scene. In the post, she wrote, “The awkward scene of Chris asking for a massage was SCRIPTED. The producer asked him to say it & Chris had to say it more than once because it didn’t come off as natural. We were fed our lines while sitting at the table, which is why no one reacted. WE ALL KNEW WHAT TO EXPECT. We are NOT paid, the only people that are paid are people who are asked for compensation & the couples. I’m a very outspoken person, you’d be a fool to think I just sat there & allow my husband to disrespect me, Annie & our marriage.”