Is Dunkin Donuts Open on Christmas Day 2017?

Dunkin Donuts

Many want to know if Dunkin Donuts is open on Christmas Day 2017 today. Well, this is an easy question to answer because Dunkin Donuts is open, though these restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours for the day. So, it’s important to call your local Dunkin Donuts store to find out their hours. Be sure to click here to find a Dunkin Donuts location near you. Currently, Dunkin Donuts is offering a variety of menu options as it heads into the winter season. The list of this season’s goods includes but is not limited to: Peppermint Mocha Coffee, Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Caramel Swirl Iced Coffee, Frozen Hot Chocolate, Fruited Iced Teas, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Coffee, Dunkin Energy Punch with Monster Energy, Gingerbread Cookie Donuts and Snowflake Sprinkle Donuts.

In addition to new items on the Dunkin Donuts menu, customers now can mix their own beverages. For example, you can create your own iced coffee by choosing your blend, a flavor shot, and a flavor swirl. The blends available are original, Dark Roast and Dunkin’ Decaf. The flavor shots consist of raspberry, coconut, toasted almond, blueberry, caramel, hazelnut, and french vanilla. And, the flavor swirls are made up of choices such as caramel, french vanilla, hazelnut, mocha, coconut creme, and butter pecan.

In recent months, Dunkin Donuts started testing out a shorter name with patrons, just “Dunkin”. For example, one of their stores in Pasadena, California will be titled “Dunkin'” instead of Dunkin Donuts. This will be done at a handful of stores, so the company can try out the name. Fortune reported the news in August 2017, as did many other outlets including CBS. In fact, in an official statement to CBS, the company revealed, “We have been referring to ourselves simply as Dunkin’ in our advertising for more than a decade, ever since we introduced our ‘America Runs on Dunkin’ campaign.” A decision about the name change will not go into effect at least until late next year when the company begins redesigning its stores.

For those in a hurry and possibly with a big order, Dunkin Donuts has a mobile app available for download. This is helpful for “on-the-go” or at-home ordering online. The official DD website states, “Join DD Perks from the Dunkin’ Donuts app to order ahead, pay with your phone and speed past the line! You can even redeem rewards, receive offers and locate your nearest Dunkin’ … With On-the-go Mobile Ordering in the Dunkin’ app, DD Perks members can tap to order ahead, speed past the line in store and go.”

With today being Christmas Day, keep in mind that many places are closed. Banks are closed down and there is no mail delivery. This also means that post offices are closed. Many stores and restaurants operate on holiday schedules, while some are simply closed.