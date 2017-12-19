Sia’s Face Is Often Covered With a Wig, But Why?

Singer Sia often uses elaborate and large wigs to cover her face during her performances or when she appears at different events. Recently, she got together with Katy Perry and rocked a goofy disguise set of glasses with a fake nose. Fans usually see the music artist donning an over-sized wig because being photographed makes her uncomfortable. In addition to maintaining her privacy, Sia stated on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden that she also enjoys creating a sense of mystery with her wigs. Sia also joked in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that her reason for wearing wigs is this: “Well it’s just so that I can go to Target and buy a hose if I want to, or if I find I’m in need of a restroom, I can go in the side of the road and no one would be following me with a camera trying to get a shot.”

Sia, whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, has gone through many ups and downs over the years. Sia has admitted to suffering from depression as well as addiction to painkillers and alcohol. She has even written a suicide note, as she’s contemplated killing herself. Daily Telegraph reports that she wrote the suicide note in 2010 and that a phone call from a friend saved her. Also, back in the 1990s, Sia had a boyfriend named Dan Pontifex when she was first living in London. Weeks after the move, Sia’s boyfriend was killed in a car accident. Daily Telegraph reports that Sia actually helped Glee star Lea Michele deal with the loss of her love Cory Monteith. Sia later wrote about the death of her boyfriend Dan Pontifex on her 2001 album “Healing Is Difficult.” The lyrics state: I was pretty fucked up after Dan died. I couldn’t really feel anything. I could intellectualize a lot of stuff; that I had a purpose, that I was loved, but I couldn’t actually feel anything.

Today, Sia is married to her husband Erik Anders Lang and the two work on projects together. When asked about her sexuality, Sia explained, “Before I was actually successful I’d always said I’ve always dated boys and girls and anything in between. I don’t care what gender you are, it’s about people. I didn’t just recently open up, I just recently got famous! I’ve always been … well, flexible is the word I would use.” In addition to her husband working in the industry, music apparently runs in Sia’s family. In fact, her cousin is Christian music artist Peter Furler. He is most known as the founder of Christian rock band Newsboys as the band’s lead singer.

Last month, Sia pulled a bold move when she posted a photo of her naked rear end on Instagram. Apparently, someone was shopping the photo around for money, so she beat them to the punch and released the picture herself. Check out the post below.