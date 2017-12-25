Starbucks on Christmas Day 2017: What to Expect

Getty

It may be Christmas Day, but that doesn’t mean Starbucks is closed. For all the coffee drinkers out there who need their Starbucks fix, they may be worried, wondering if their favorite establishment is open today … But, have no fear. Starbucks is open, though each location may be running on holiday hours. This season, Starbucks is featuring some new Winter drinks like the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte and Peppermint Mocha. Additional beverages offered at participating locations right now include: Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, Chestnut Praline Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Brown Sugar Shortbread Creme Frappuccino, Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Red Velvet Cake Crème Frappuccino Blended Crème, Christmas Tree Frappuccino Blended Crème, Iced Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Cinnamon Dolce Light Frappuccino Blended Coffee, Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Horchata Almondmilk Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Brulée Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Maple Pecan Crème Frappuccino, Cinnamon Dolce Frappuccino Blended Coffee, Gingerbread Latte and the Orange Cream Starbucks Fizzio Handcrafted Soda. Also available this holiday season are food items including the almond croissant, cranberry bliss bar, cookie butter bar, gingerbread loaf, pecan tart, snowman cake pop, and the Vermont Maple Walnut Muffin.

So, on what other holidays is Starbucks open this year? Starbucks is open on every single holiday, according to SecretMenus.com, though there may be holiday hours set on certain occasions for specific areas. In September, Starbucks unveiled their new Cold-Pressed Espresso and, according to the company, this serves as the foundation for their new menu of sparkling beverages.

Starbucks is very committed to our nation’s military services. In 2013, Starbucks hired an estimated 10,000 veterans and military spouses by the end of 2018. And, for last year’s Veterans Day, according to CNBC, the coffee company hired more than 8,000 since taking on the commitment. They have also shipped 60 pallets of whole bean coffee and more than 175,000 sticks of instant coffee to our nation’s troops overseas. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz recently appeared in the news for saying he wants to raise national awareness for veterans and what it means to serve by hiring veterans to recruit more veterans within the company. He told Jim Cramer, “What we need inside Starbucks in the HR group is we need veterans recruiting veterans who understand their language, their challenges, their issues. So the people who are recruiting veterans at Starbucks are the people who have worn the cloth of the nation.”

With today being Christmas Day, keep in mind that many places are closed. Banks are closed down and there is no mail delivery. This also means that post offices are closed. Many stores and restaurants operate on holiday schedules, while some are simply closed. At 10 a.m. ET/PT, ABC airs the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration with hosts Julianne Hough, Nick Lachey and Jesse Palmer. The event features celebrity guests, a Christmas parade and performances. Performers include Ciara, Darius Rucker, Fitz and the Tantrums, Fifth Harmony, Jason Derulo and Lea Michele.