TLC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Looking to watch a live stream of TLC? Even if you don’t have cable, the rise of cord-cutting, live-TV streaming services makes it easy to watch almost any channel online.

Of course, while there are a bevy of different options when it comes to selecting a streaming service, there are just two that include TLC as part of their channel packages: DirecTV Now is my recommendation because it’s cheaper and comes with your pick of promotion, while PlayStation Vue offers some other pros. Both cost a monthly fee, which depends on what channel package you select, but they also come with a free trial. With that in mind, here’s a complete rundown of what these live streaming service provide, how to sign up, and how to start watching TLC instantly on your computer, phone or streaming device:

DirecTV Now

If finding the right balance between price point and total number of channels is your No. 1 priority when selecting a streaming service, DirecTV Now is arguably the best option. While the company offers four different bundles, the cheapest package, “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month and includes TLC. Additionally, there are two potential deals when signing up: You can either get $25 off your first month when you enter promo code “BDAY2017”, or you can get a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month.

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “BDAY2017” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay two months

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–every bundle includes TLC–and add the free Roku if you want to prepay a month (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “BDAY2017” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DirecTV Now website and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

PlayStation Vue

With PlayStation Vue’s cheapest bundle, “Access,” coming in at $39.99, you’re looking at a higher price point, especially if you include DirecTV Now’s potential deals. However, if you’re willing to pay extra, there are some advantages, such as included DVR and the ability for users to watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other service. Here’s a look at everything you need to know about PS Vue:

Total Channels Included: Access: 45-plus, depending on local channels available | Core: 60-plus | Elite: 85-plus | Ultra | 85-plus, including HBO and Showtime. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: Access: $39.99 | Core: $44.99 | Elite: $54.99 | Ultra: $74.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR is include(restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head toto the PlayStation Vue website and select “Start Free Trial.” After creating an account, select your channel package–every one includes TLC. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription with five days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, iPads and iPhones with iOS 8.0 and higher, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4. You can read here for more information about compatible devices