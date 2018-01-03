‘9-1-1’ TV Show Live Stream: How to Watch FOX Online

Photo Credit: Mathieu Young © 2018 FOX BROADCASTING

Show creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are most known for Nip/Tuck and American Horror Story, but now they are diving into a police drama called 9-1-1, bringing AHS stars like Angela Basset with them. This show is a look into the lives of first-responders such as police officers, firefighters and paramedics. The official FOX synopsis of the series reads, “Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear re-imagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.”

In addition to Angela Bassett, other familiar faces in the cast include Connie Britton, Peter Krause, and Oliver Stark. Recently, Bassett discussed the new drama with TV Guide and assured viewers that the usual creativity of Ryan Murphy will not be left out of the equation. Bassett dished that, “It’s a procedural with a bit of a twist. These heroes are coming from mundane circumstances that we all have to deal with, so it’s just twisting the procedural element just a bit.” Bassett also revealed that the characters on the show often use their jobs to escape from issues in their personal lives, though their careers can be full of stressful situations. Bassett explained, “You wrap up those outcomes [on the job] but you come home to drama situations that carry on and on that aren’t as neat as putting out a fire, or saving a life or resuscitating someone.”

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, but you would like to watch the show, you can watch Fox online, on your phone or on another streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Roku via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

FuboTV: Fox (live in 70-plus markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Fox (live in 17 markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

9-1-1 premieres tonight on the FOX network at 9 p.m. ET/PT in an hour-long show. Check out a clip from the new series below.

Oliver Stark, who is most known for his show Into the Badlands, appears as a firefighter on 9-1-1. In a post on Twitter, Stark talked about one of the best aspects of being a part of this show is being able to thank first responders everywhere. He tweeted, “One of the biggest privileges of this job is that I get a platform to say thank you to the hard working firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. Thank you.”

The reviews about the show have been mixed. USA Today reported that the pilot episode is intense, while The Washington Post appears to have the opposite opinion.