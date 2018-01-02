Chelsea Roy – ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Contestant

Chelsea Roy is one of the contestants on The Bachelor 2018 and she is competing for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr., who stars on the show this season. Roy is a single mother to a son named Samuel Michael Wilson and Reality Steve reports that Roy never married. But, Life & Style Mag reports Roy was photographed wearing a ring on her left finger while pregnant with Sam. So, if she wasn’t married, maybe she was engaged. Roy works in real estate. As for what Roy has in store for the premiere episode, READ ON for spoilers on what to expect.

According to Reality Steve, Roy makes quite the impression on Luyendyk, stealing him away first from the other girls on the premiere. She also reportedly ends up with a kiss and first impression rose. But, she is not the only person who gets a kiss from Luyendyk on premiere night. And, she is not shy when it comes to gossiping about the other women on the show … at least on the premiere episode. Some of the other girls have noticed and talked about Roy’s tendency to bad-mouth the other girls when they leave the room.

When sitting down with Roy, Luyendyk said that he is intrigued by her and during the premiere, he said that she leaves him wanting more. He also said that he is very attracted to her and told her that he was happy she pulled him aside before any of the other girls.

