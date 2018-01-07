Who Are the Actors Who Play Corey Feldman & Corey Haim in ‘A Tale of Two Coreys’?

Instagram

Tonight, Lifetime will air their latest biopic, A Tale of Two Coreys, which examines the impact of fame and show business on teen heartthrobs Corey Feldman and Corey Haim in the 80s.

Although Feldman doesn’t appear in the movie, he did come on board as an executive producer. In the words of IMDB, “Feldman is helping to oversee the project, and has given his insight into some of the shadier things that went down on various movie sets and at parties attended to by Haim and Feldman.” Corey Haim passed away in 2010 of pneumonia.

The movie transitions from the Coreys as teens to the Coreys as adults, with two sets of actors playing the roles.

Elijah Marcano as Teen Corey Feldman

Met a big ol bunbun today @henrytheflemishgiant A post shared by Elijah Marcano (@8elijahmarcano8) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Elijah Marcano was born in Augusta, Georgia. He attended Harrison High School, and studied Environmental Science biology at Kennesaw State University.

Fans may recognize Marcano as playing Mikey in two episodes of The Walking Dead. He has also appeared on Chicago PD, Shots Fired, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Justin Ellings as Teen Corey Haim

Justin Ellings is 17, but has appeared on a number of television shows given his young age. In 2013, Ellings was cast in Sam & Cat starring Ariana Grande and Jenette McCurdy. He went on to book roles in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Cheerleaders, and recently, he played Billy on Girl Meets World, as well as Sean in The Mick.

Scott Bosely as Adult Corey Feldman

Scott Bosely got his start in short films in 2014. In 2015, he booked the role of Leo in the TV series Remainder One Confessionals. He currently has one project in post-production titled Real Pretty Song.

The actor is originally from Boise, Idaho, and studied at Loyola Marymount University. According to his Facebook, he has worked as a PA at ABC Entertainment Marketing.

Casey Leach as Adult Corey Haim

Casey Leach has appeared on shows like My Crazy Ex, Blood Relatives, and Unusual Suspects. He received his BFA in acting from Florida State University.

According to his bio, Leach is originally from Tallahassee, Florida and moved to LA in 2015. Along with the performing arts, he enjoys hiking, camping, climbing, surfing, golfing, and nature photography.