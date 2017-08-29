Call of Duty: WWII – When Does the Next Private Beta Start?

If you are looking to take part in the Call of Duty: WWII private beta, but missed the chance this weekend, fear not. Developer Sledgehammer Games has decided to host a second private beta in case you either couldn’t participate in the last one or need more Call of Duty in your life. This is a Private Beta, so the only way to get involved is by pre-ordering the game for your preferred system of choice. You can then go to this link, enter the code, and receive a second code to put into your system.

The next Call of Duty: WWII beta starts on September 1 at 10:00 PDT/1:00 P.M. EDT and runs until September 4. Remember, this is a multiplayer beta so both the zombie mode and new campaign will not be available. There has been no word if Sledgehammer Games will let users test the new zombie mode. What is offered are several multiplayer modes, weapons, gadgets, perks, and classes to choose from. The last beta allowed players to level up to rank 25, so it should be no different with this one. However, it’s doubtful that the Call of Duty: WWII beta will go beyond this.

Your standard modes are included such as Deathmatch and Domination, but the newest game type “War” shouldn’t be overlooked. This multi-staged mode places two teams on either the attacker or defender side of the map. Players must then complete objectives in hopes of advancing to the next part of the level, while the opposing team simply has to stop them. Objectives change after each section, so you can go from capturing a specific objective to repairing a broken bridge under sniper fire. We highly recommend trying this game mode, but you will want to unlock a few of the better guns before jumping right in.

Call of Duty: WWII officially releases on November 3 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.