Destiny 2 All Exotic Armor Pieces and How to Get Them

One of the biggest draws in Destiny 2 is obtaining better and more elaborate loot to help give you an edge in battle. The rarest are classified as Exotic, which are marked with yellow engrams that you can obtain and decode. In Destiny 2, Exotic armor pieces are specifically tied to certain classes, so a piece you get for a Hunter can’t be used for a Titan. Currently, you can earn Exotics by decrypting engrams or as rewards for defeating bosses, finishing Nightfalls, or completing raid activities. You can also purchase Exotics from the mysterious vendor Xur, who requires Legendary Shards now instead of the usual Three of Coins.

This is a running list, as it’s more than possible that Bungie has hidden away some secret exotics like they did int he first Destiny. Here is every Exotic piece sorted by class:

Hunter

Celestial Nighthawk – Helmet

Foetracer – Helmet

Knucklehead Radar – Helmet

Lucky Pants – Leg

Lucky Raspberry – Chest

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeve – Gauntlet

Orpheus Rig – Boots

Raiden Flux – Chest

Stomp-EE5 – Boots

The Dragon’s Shadow – Chest

Young Ahamkara’s Spine – Gauntlet

Titan

ACD/0 Feedback Fence – Gauntlet

Actium War Rig -Chest

Crest of Alpha Lupi – Chest

Doom Fang Pauldron – Gauntlet

Dunemarchers – Boots

Hallowfire Heart – Chest

Insurmountable Skullfort – Helmet

Lion Rampant – Boots

Mask of the Quiet One – Helmet

Peacekeepers – Boots

Sythnocepts – Gauntlet

Warlock

Crown of Tempest – Helmet

Eye of Another World – Helmet

Karnstein’s Armlets – Gauntlet

Lunafication Boots – Boot

Nezarec’s Sin – Helmet

Skull of Dire Ahamkara – Helmet

Starfire Protocol – Chest

Sunbracers – Gauntlet

Transversive Steps

Wings of Sacred Dawn – Chests

Winter’s Guile – Gauntlet

For those who have come from the original Destiny you will notice that each class has a few returning favorites. However, many of these have been drastically improved such as the Warlock’s Transversive Steps, which now increases your speed when sprinting. Thankfully, there is a nice mix of new and old here, that will surely lead to some fascinating character builds.

We will update this list if any other Destiny 2 Exotic armor pieces are discovered during our journey to fight for the Light.