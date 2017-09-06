Destiny 2 All Exotic Armor Pieces and How to Get Them

One of the biggest draws in Destiny 2 is obtaining better and more elaborate loot to help give you an edge in battle. The rarest are classified as Exotic, which are marked with yellow engrams that you can obtain and decode. In Destiny 2, Exotic armor pieces are specifically tied to certain classes, so a piece you get for a Hunter can’t be used for a Titan. Currently, you can earn Exotics by decrypting engrams or as rewards for defeating bosses, finishing Nightfalls, or completing raid activities. You can also purchase Exotics from the mysterious vendor Xur, who requires Legendary Shards now instead of the usual Three of Coins.

This is a running list, as it’s more than possible that Bungie has hidden away some secret exotics like they did int he first Destiny. Here is every Exotic piece sorted by class:

Hunter

  • Celestial Nighthawk – Helmet
  • Foetracer – Helmet
  • Knucklehead Radar – Helmet
  • Lucky Pants – Leg
  • Lucky Raspberry – Chest
  • Mechaneer’s Tricksleeve – Gauntlet
  • Orpheus Rig – Boots
  • Raiden Flux – Chest
  • Stomp-EE5 – Boots
  • The Dragon’s Shadow – Chest
  • Young Ahamkara’s Spine – Gauntlet

Titan

  • ACD/0 Feedback Fence – Gauntlet
  • Actium War Rig -Chest
  • Crest of Alpha Lupi – Chest
  • Doom Fang Pauldron – Gauntlet
  • Dunemarchers – Boots
  • Hallowfire Heart – Chest
  • Insurmountable Skullfort – Helmet
  • Lion Rampant – Boots 
  • Mask of the Quiet One – Helmet
  • Peacekeepers – Boots
  • Sythnocepts – Gauntlet

Warlock

  • Crown of Tempest – Helmet
  • Eye of Another World – Helmet
  • Karnstein’s Armlets – Gauntlet
  • Lunafication Boots – Boot
  • Nezarec’s Sin – Helmet
  • Skull of Dire Ahamkara – Helmet
  • Starfire Protocol – Chest
  • Sunbracers – Gauntlet
  • Transversive Steps
  • Wings of Sacred Dawn – Chests
  • Winter’s Guile – Gauntlet

For those who have come from the original Destiny you will notice that each class has a few returning favorites. However, many of these have been drastically improved such as the Warlock’s Transversive Steps, which now increases your speed when sprinting. Thankfully, there is a nice mix of new and old here, that will surely lead to some fascinating character builds.

We will update this list if any other Destiny 2 Exotic armor pieces are discovered during our journey to fight for the Light.

