Destiny 2: Release Date and Unlock Time

The day has finally arrived guardians. Destiny 2 launch day is almost here and we just have to wait for a few more hours until we finally get to jump into the action. We’ve waited this long so what’s a few more hours?

Bungie announced in a blog post that the game will have a rolling release at midnight across the two platforms. PC gamers have to wait until October for their day in the sun so this post is just about console gamers for the time being. This means that whenever the clock hits midnight in your country, the Destiny 2 servers will be live. If you’re in the United States, that means midnight ET on September 6 / 9 p.m. PT on September 5. This is likely how it will work for the PC version but on October 24 instead.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game digitally you can have your pre-load ready to go so you don’t have to wait for long install. If you have a physical copy then you have a lengthy install ahead of you once you pick up the game. Bungie warns that the servers might experience some overload so keep track of their support page for information on the servers. With servers going live for everyone, you will likely run into some issues with the launch of the game. Just count your blessings if you’re able to get in first try.

If you thought about holding off on the console version in favor of the PC version then you might not be able to resist at this point. Our impressions from the PC beta were that the game ran smoother and featured the better graphics. If those factors don’t apply to you then go ahead and dive right into the console versions. The PS4 version, like Destiny 1 before it, will receive exclusive content before the other platforms. That can help if you’re trying to choose between the Xbox One and PS4 versions.

If you want a more in-depth write-up on what to expect across the different platforms, we recommend checking out our post here.

Destiny 2 releases September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One while PC players will have to wait until October 24 for their release. It won’t be much longer now.