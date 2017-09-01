Destiny 2: When Does Trials of Osiris Start?

Destiny 2 is the newest FPS (First Person Shooter) to hit the market and developer Bungie is bringing some popular features back. One of the most known among veteran Guardians is the highly competitive Trials of Osiris PvP (Player vs Player) game mode. First revealed in the original Destiny, this mode tasks two teams of three with winning 5 rounds. This is an elimination game type so players only have on life per round, which can lead to some truly tense moments. Considered by many to be the most competitive mode the original Destiny has to offer, many wondered when it would arrive on Destiny 2.

There will be no Raid tease for Destiny 2's first Raid.

It will launch at 10 a.m. Pacific on Sept 13 Trials arrives 10 a.m., Sept 15 — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) September 1, 2017

Thankfully, we now know that Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris game mode will arrive on September 15. Luke Smith did not confirm what time zone that is, but we can assume it’s PDT. Given almost every original Destiny update started at 1 p.m. EDT, players should assume this is the same for Destiny 2.

If you are looking to show off your PvP skills this is the mode for you. Not only is it designed to push your skills to the limit, but offers some of the coolest loot. For those who manage 9 wins in a row, they can visit the famed “Lighthouse” on Mercury. This destination offered high-end gear and was only obtainable to the Trials of Osiris elite. Currently, there is no word on which map will be chosen for this weekend or if there have been any alterations.

This mode went through a lot of changes, especially in regards to how Special Ammo works. Given there is a new weapon system, users should be ready for this version to play out a bit differently. This might be one of the best chances to get to the Lighthouse, as players will still be learning how to play the game. Once players have settled and are a few months into Destiny 2, expect the skill cap to increase dramatically for players. We will update this post when any new information becomes available.