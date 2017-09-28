FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch: All The Control Schemes

FIFA 18 for the Nintendo Switch is a big deal because it is the first FIFA title to come to a Nintendo console since FIFA 13 on the Wii U. On top of that, the Switch port was built for the ground up on Nintendo’s new hybrid console.

One of the cool things about the Switch is the fact that you have many different control options available. You can use the Joy-Cons attached to the pad that comes with the console, you can use the Joy-Cons separately, you can use a Pro Controller or you can use the console in its handheld format. Nintendo heavily marketed the portability of the Switch and all these control schemes really help it succeed in that.

FIFA 18 features several different ways to play on your Nintendo Switch. You will have the option between playing it handheld with the Joy-Cons attached to the tablet, with separated Joy-Cons and with a single Joy-Con. Of course, you are also able to use the Pro Controller if that’s something that appeals to you.

The Pro Controller operates much like a regular controller so if you’re familiar with using an Xbox or PlayStation controller then you should feel right at home. The Joy-Cons can be a bit tricky if you’re not used to them but they do work.

Luckily, if you decided to play with the single Joy-Cons, you will be able to see the controls pop up on screen so you can learn on the fly. Using a singular Joy-Con somehow manages to feel clunky but work at the same time. The on screen help buttons really help if you’re trying to learn a brand new control scheme. It’s probably better if someone has a second controller but using a single Joy-Cons is not the worst thing in the world.

Dual Joy-Cons works well too. I had no complaints while I was trying it out but I don’t think I’ll spend much time actually using this control scheme since I prefer using a Pro Controller. Before you ask, no, there are no motion controls.

You also have the option of playing local multiplayer with two Nintendo Switch consoles. It’s already hard enough to find a singular Switch so hats off to you if you know someone with one near you.

EA definitely went out of its way to make the definitive portable FIFA title on the market. We just hope they find a way to include The Journey next time around.