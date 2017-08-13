WATCH: Nintendo Direct September 2017

Today Nintendo will grace us with another Nintendo Direct at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.

The Nintendo Direct will most likely give us a rundown of what’s coming up in what remains of 2017, including Pokken Tournament DX, Fire Emblem Warriors, Mario & Luigi: SUperstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions, and of course Super Mario Odyssey. Maybe we’ll get some more info on the functionality of upcoming Amiibo like the wedding attire-clad figures of Mario, Peach, and Bowser. Other than that, who knows what will happen over the course of the stream’s 45 minute runtime?

Personally, I’m hoping for a new Pokemon Snap. A guy can dream.

What are you hoping to see during the Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comment section below.

