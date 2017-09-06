Pokemon Go Safari Zone Events Get New Dates & Update

Niantic

Niantic released an update on the upcoming Safari Zone Events for Pokemon Go in Europe.

The Safari Zone events in Denmark, Czech Republic, Sweden, and The Netherlands now have new dates. Safari Zone events will take place on October 7, 2017 at Fisketorvet mall in Copenhagen, Denmark and Centrum Černý Most in Prague, Czech Republic, and then on October 14, 2017 at Mall of Scandinavia in Stockholm, Sweden and Stadshart Amstelveen in Amstelveen, The Netherlands. The Safari Zone events at these shopping centers were scheduled to happen on August 5 and 12 but were cancelled in order to “guarantee the best possible gameplay experience for European trainers,” according to Niantic.

Safari Zone Events will take place on September 16 at Unibail-Rodamco Shopping Centres located at CentrO in Oberhausen, Germany, Les Quatre Temps in Paris, France and La Maquinista in Barcelona, Spain.

Safari Zone Events give players the chance to capture regional Pokemon not normally available in that part of the world, according to Heavy. Niantic’s blog post adds that trainers are able to acquire an in-game medal and special 2 km Eggs from PokeStops found inside the shopping centers. PokeStops will also have lures active all day, allowing you to capture Pokemon like Kangaskhan, Chansey, Larvitar, and more. You may even spot a Shiny Pikachu, Shiny Magikarp, and various forms of Unown. Gyms and Raid Battles will not be available at the shopping centers in order to optimize the experience.

You can also meet up with other trainers in team lounges and receive Trainer kits, according to Niantic. Select stores in the malls will also offer deals to trainers.

You’ll soon be able to receive a free, nontransferable ticket to each of the Safari Zone Events on September 16 in the form of a QR code. You need to be over the age of 13 and have a valid photo ID in order to receive a ticket. Niantic said to check the shopping center’s Facebook page for more information on reserving a ticket for the Safari Zone Events in Oberhausen, Paris, and Barcelona on September 16. Niantic will be revealing more information about tickets soon.

In the event that you are unable to get a ticket, you can head to the Safari Zone Events throughout the city where the shopping mall is located.

There’s no word on Safari Zone Events in any other part of the world.

Check out the official website for Pokemon Go Safari Zone Events for updates.

