Pokemon Go Version 1.45.0 & 0.75.0: What Did the Update Change?

A new Pokemon Go update is in the process of rolling out. Most of the changes are in the form of bug fixes but that doesn’t make them any less important. There are a few changes with this update that act as good quality of life changes.
One major change is players will now see an improved Pokemon Collection screen search functionality. Players will now be able to sort between “Defender” and Legendary” Pokemon to help find Pokemon quicker. Also, we’ll now see items received from spinning Gym PokeStops and completing Raid Battles in the Journal now.
The patch notes mention various bug fixes and performance updates but some of the bugs were detailed. Two of the bugs mentioned included a bug that caused Pikachu hats to disappear from the in-game model and icon along with a bug that caused some icons to disappear when scrolling through the Pokedex.
It’s possible more information regarding the bug fixes could come in the form of a later datamine of some sort but for the time being this is all we know. A datamine of the game back in August suggested generation three Pokemon are on the way but that doesn’t look to be the case with this update. This datamine came from the 0.71.0 version of the game so we should be getting closer to a release if one is indeed coming.
Also found in the game are new Global Goals shirts. These shirts are available free of charge and are designed to raise awareness around Global Goals. You should be able to find them in your game right now.
Here’s the complete list of patch notes, courtesy of Niantic.
Trainers,
Pokémon GO is in the process of being updated to version 0.75.0 for Android and 1.45.0 for iOS devices. Below are some release notes and comments from our development team.
- Items received from spinning Gym PokéStops and completing Raid Battles are now displayed in the Journal.
- Improved Pokémon Collection screen search functionality enables Trainers to search using “Defender” and “Legendary.”
- Resolved a bug that caused Pikachu hats to disappear from the in-game model and icon.
- Resolved a bug that caused some icons to disappear when scrolling through the Pokédex.
- Various bug fixes and performance updates.
—The Pokémon GO team
