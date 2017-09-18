Pokemon Go Version 1.45.0 & 0.75.0: What Did the Update Change?

Niantic

A new Pokemon Go update is in the process of rolling out. Most of the changes are in the form of bug fixes but that doesn’t make them any less important. There are a few changes with this update that act as good quality of life changes.

One major change is players will now see an improved Pokemon Collection screen search functionality. Players will now be able to sort between “Defender” and Legendary” Pokemon to help find Pokemon quicker. Also, we’ll now see items received from spinning Gym PokeStops and completing Raid Battles in the Journal now.

The patch notes mention various bug fixes and performance updates but some of the bugs were detailed. Two of the bugs mentioned included a bug that caused Pikachu hats to disappear from the in-game model and icon along with a bug that caused some icons to disappear when scrolling through the Pokedex.

It’s possible more information regarding the bug fixes could come in the form of a later datamine of some sort but for the time being this is all we know. A datamine of the game back in August suggested generation three Pokemon are on the way but that doesn’t look to be the case with this update. This datamine came from the 0.71.0 version of the game so we should be getting closer to a release if one is indeed coming.

Trainers, it’s time for a style change! Join us in raising awareness around Global Goals by wearing the new free #GlobalGoals shirt. pic.twitter.com/UmIUWlNgRp — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 18, 2017

Also found in the game are new Global Goals shirts. These shirts are available free of charge and are designed to raise awareness around Global Goals. You should be able to find them in your game right now.

Here’s the complete list of patch notes, courtesy of Niantic.