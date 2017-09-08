Splatoon 2 Patch 1.3.0: What Changed?

Nintendo

It’s time for another Splatoon 2 patch and this one actually changes a good amount of things. Many of the weapons and abilities receive changes so it’s worth checking out the patch notes if you’re going to be playing any time in the future.

Many of the guns now require less time to charge up the special while some now take longer. The Tri-Slosher received the biggest nerf so far as both its range and damage have taken a hit with this new update. Sorry, Tri-Slosher users!

On top of the general stat changes, Salmon Run received some changes that will affect a few things but it’s mostly bug fixes. The weapon changes outline in the patch notes also affect Salmon Run.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for Splatoon 2 Patch 1.3.0.