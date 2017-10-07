Destiny 2 Iron Banner: When Does It Unlock?

Bungie

Iron Banner returns in Destiny 2. I know you’re as excited to play it as we are, but when can you play it and when does it end?

The Iron Banner event unlocks October 10 at 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET through October 17 at 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET., according to a blog post from Developer Bungie.

The new PvP event has two teams of four competing against each other in the Iron Banner playlist with Quickplay modes and matchmaking. Fighting abilities, not power levels, will decide the outcome of the match according to the blog post. Instead of going through Bounties and Ranks, you’ll get an Iron Banner Engram containing new Iron Banner armor sets. Iron Banner Tokens are earned every match with more being earned if you win. You also have Daily and Season Milestones to earn.

In order to actually access the Iron Banner event, you need to complete the Destiny 2 campaign. The person you talk to in order to start the Iron Banner quest, Lord Saladin, is in the Tower which you unlock at the end of the campaign.

The Iron Banner event was a popular event back in the original Destiny. According to the official wiki, matches for the Iron Banner back then were affected by how much Light (that game’s version of Power) the players had with higher Light weapons dealing more damage and higher Light armor taking more damage. I appears that Power will not affect players for Destiny 2. Also, in the first Destiny, the Iron Banner was lead by Lord Saladin before being replaced by Lady Efrideet with the Rise of Iron expansion. Under Lady Efrideet’s watch, you completed bounties to earn reputation points to go up ranks, but those were replaced with the Iron Banner Engram for Destiny 2.

In other news, Bungie will hold a panel during TwitchCon on October 20 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. During the panel, they’ll talk about Destiny 2’s upcoming Seasons.