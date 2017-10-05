Heroes of the Storm: Everything You Need to Know About the Recent Hotfix – Part Deux

Blizzard Entertainment

Even for Blizzard two server shut-downs in a single week has people on the edge of their seats. With Blizzcon, Blizzard Entertainment’s annual convention, on the horizon its clear this title is ratcheting up the excitement quickly. A hotfix on Tuesday cleaned up some of the gameplay following the release of 2 new characters. The HoTS servers went down again for a scheduled maintenance today.

Blizzcon 2017 – Home of the HGC Finals Has Boasted Over a Million Dollars in Cash and Prizes

Two patches in one week is not uncommon, but to not list any information about today’s maintenance compared to Tuesday’s hotfix raises some eyebrows. With a big spotlight shining on the Heroes Global Championship Final, at Blizzcon, things are starting to heat up. Especially after the online viewership success of the Mid-Season Brawl.

Heroes of the Storm is clearly receiving the benefit of added attention in preparation for the big event. New characters, new meta, and some cash on the line makes this year’s finals a must watch @ Blizzcon 2017.

With No Significant Changes Made Public After Today’s Maintenance One Can Only Assume…

That the Butcher is getting stronger. Having only sampled gameplay briefly after the patch it was immediately apparent that Butcher had received some intense buffs. It was not at all my chasing, bad postitioning, or ill-advised 2 v 4. It must simply be said that the Butcher deserves a second look.