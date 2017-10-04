Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta: All the Heroes Available

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta has arrived and with comes a plethora of content for players to enjoy before launch. EA and DICE have taken the formula established in the reboot and have amped it up a few notches with this sequel. In perhaps the biggest news, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has added in prequel trilogy content including locations and new heroes.

Some of the heroes included in the game at launch included Darth Maul and Yoda so it will be good to be able to control these heroes in Star Wars Battlefront once again. Unfortunately, the beta doesn’t include all of the heroes found in the full game.

In the beta you will have access to Han Solo, Boba Fett, Darth Maul and Rey. In a change from the first Battlefront, the heroes will be cross-trilogy which means you will be able to play as Boba Fett, Rey and Han Solo in the prequel trilogy content. You will also have access to the ships these heroes own as well. We have Darth Maul’s Scimitar, Boba Fett’s Slave I, Han Solo’s Millenium Falcon and Rey’s Poe’s T-70 X Wing (?).

In the full version of the game, we can look forward to a much wider assortment of heroes including all the ones mentioned previously plus Kylo Ren, Darth Vader and more. We’ll have more information to share as the game gets closer to launch.

To unlock these characters in a match, you will need to accumulate 5,000 points in the match. This is pretty easy as you get points by completing objectives and damaging and killing enemies. The only downfall to this is other players are likely saving up for the hero as well and you can only have one of each hero in the game at all time. For the droids, you’ll get to have one Darth Maul and one Boba Fett at a time while the Republic can have Han Solo and Rey (with a lightsaber).

More heroes might be added to the beta over time but this is all we have on day one. You can read more about the modes and things you can do in the beta in the link below.