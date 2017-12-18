WATCH: Dragon Ball FighterZ Live Stream (12/18/2017)

Dragon Ball FighterZ is looking more and more like the undisputed fighting game champion of 2018.

Ever since its initial reveal, developer Arc System Works has showcased plenty of gameplay from their upcoming fighter. However, the one disappointing aspect of their roster reveal trailers is just how short they are. Nevertheless, fans have gotten their roster wishlist requests granted by the inclusion of character additions from Dragon Ball Z and Super. Recently, Beerus, Hit, and Goku Black were revealed as the latest additions to the Dragon Ball FighterZ character lineup. A new cinematic trailer and a special matchup featuring all those characters recently hit the web (you can check out both pieces of footage below), which added even more excitement to Dragon Ball FighterZ’s hype machine.

Future adopters of this anime-fueled fighter have a lot to look forward to from Bandai Namco’s Twitch channel. Popular video gaming YouTuber Maximilian Christiansen, Carl “Perfect Legend” White and Dragon Ball YouTuber Rhymestyle will be on hand to showcase new footage from the game. You can all expect to get a closer look at all the newly added characters, cinematic scenes and climatic super moves during this live stream.

Besides Beerus, Hit and, Goku Black, three other fighters who’ll be in the game have gotten fans excited – Gotenks, Kid Buu, and Gohan (Adult). Read up on their character descriptions from the game’s official website in the blurb posted below: