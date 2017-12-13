Tap Busters: Galaxy Heroes: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Tap Busters: Galaxy Heroes.

1. Beginner Tactics

• While you’re starting out your Tap Busters quest, we suggest you run with an all Bio kit to give both a bonus to gold and life. This survivability and extra cash will help you upgrade your minions and gear, thereby granting you skill points much faster. Now you’re on the fast track to success.

2. Equip an All-Water Kit

• Once you’ve made you’re way past Stage One or Two, we suggest trying an all water kit which will grant you a bonus to idle shooting. It’ll actually tap for you. Combine this with leveling your minion in the skill tree and you can “idle” – leave your game open, go catch a movie and come back to GOOOOOLD.

3. How to Succeed in the Arena

• Arena experts say, prioritize your Attack skill tree first for faster progression in Arenas. If you start to feel bullied in later stages, add some points to health so you don’t get knocked out. And that would be embarrassing…

4. Know Your Gems!

• Red gems buff your chance to land critical hits and blue gems increase your chances of dodging. Figure out what stacks best with your gear and minions. Red gems with Fire gear is hot. Friendly reminder – fuse your gems for ultimate annihilation.

5. Know Your Current Standing!

• Make it a habit to check your player status. It’s under the gems button – you can also see your artifacts right there.